Trump's year has been marked by legal problems since the first indictment





Top line

Saturday marks one year since Donald Trump became the first former president to face criminal charges, when a grand jury voted to indict him in Manhattan on charges stemming from hush money payments made during his campaign in 2016, kicking off a busy year in court for the ex-president. president, who has since faced three more indictments and paid millions in legal settlements before his first criminal case even went to trial.

Former President Donald Trump will appear at a hearing in New York Criminal Court on March 25.

Key facts from the Associated Press

4: The number of criminal cases Trump now faces, including the Manhattan case; two federal cases for attempting to overturn the 2020 election and alleged mishandling of White House records; and in Georgia for attempting to overturn the election results.

91: The number of charges Trump has been indicted on, although three in Georgia have since been dropped, which could result in more than 700 years in prison and $11 million in fines, if convicted of each charge and sentenced to the maximum sentence (which is unlikely). .

More than $540 million: The amount Trump was ordered to pay in fines and damages, including more than $454.2 million in the civil fraud case against him and his company and a total of 88. $3 million from writer E. Jean Carroll's two lawsuits against him. as well as smaller fines of more than $300,000 each in unsuccessful prosecutions of former British spy Christopher Steele and the New York Times, and a total of $15,000 for violating a silence order during his trial for civil fraud.

$47.4 million: The amount Trump's Save America PAC, which handles most of his legal fees, paid Trump's lawyers and other legal departments from the date of Trump's first indictment until 'in February 2024.

41: The number of Trump allies who have been criminally charged in connection with him in the past year, including 18 allies who were indicted alongside him in Georgia (four have since reached plea deals); 16 fake voters who were indicted in Michigan for submitting a fake voter list to Congress claiming Trump won the 2020 election in their state; six fake voters charged in Nevada; and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who took a plea deal to perjury charges based on statements made in the civil fraud case. (Additionally, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro was indicted in 2022 for contempt of Congress but began his prison sentence in March.)

4: The number of major civil cases against Trump that have gone to trial, including the months-long fraud civil trial; two trials over Carroll's defamation allegations and a hearing in Colorado on whether he could be disqualified from the state's ballot. It is one of several lawsuits across the country challenging his candidacy. He lost the first three cases, but won in Colorado before the Colorado Supreme Court. overturned that decision (and the U.S. Supreme Court later overturned it).

3: The number of silence orders imposed against Trump as the ex-president has lashed out at prosecutors, judges, court staff and others involved in the cases against him, with judges imposing orders on what Trump can say in his federal, civil election filing. fraud trials and, more recently, the Manhattan financial silence case.

2: The number of cases considered by the Supreme Court involving the former president, as it considered whether Trump could be disqualified from voting under the 14th Amendment earlier this year, ultimately siding with the ex-president and will hear oral arguments in April on whether Trump and other former presidents are immune from criminal prosecution.

2: The number of times Trump testified at trial, including in his civil fraud case and in Carroll's second defamation suit against him, although the ex-president regularly appeared in court during his trials and during major hearings in his criminal cases.

1: The number of mugshots Trump has had since he was first indicted, as he only had to be photographed in Georgia, where he also had to post $200,000 bail to be released.

0: The number of criminal cases against Trump that have still gone to trial, after his trial in the secrecy case, initially scheduled for March 25, was postponed.

Chief Spokesperson

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges against him and has also opposed his civil charges, calling the legal proceedings against him a witch hunt intended to damage his presidential campaign. He is appealing the judgments against him in the fraud and Carroll civil cases and seeking to dismiss his criminal charges. These are witch hunts that interfere with elections. We will crush every one of these hoaxes and make America great again! Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday in an article criticizing the judge handling his case in Manhattan, also claiming that President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garlands Hacks and Thugs are stalking me and following me around the country, obsessively trying to persecute me, when everyone knows that I have done nothing wrong! (There is no evidence that Biden or the DOJ are coordinating with prosecutors or judges on Trump's non-federal cases, or that Biden is coordinating with the DOJ and special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the Trump cases. )

To monitor

Trump's trial in the Manhattan case will begin with jury selection on April 15, the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. The trial is expected to last about six weeks, and although Trump faces prison time if convicted, legal experts say it is unlikely he would be sentenced to prison as a first-time offender . However, the question of whether the ex-president's three other cases will go to trial remains up in the air, as Trump has sought to push back his trials until after the November election. The federal election case is on pause until the Supreme Court rules on Trump's motion to dismiss the charges against him, which will happen by the end of the court's term in June. Legal experts have speculated that the trial could begin anywhere between late July and October, depending on how quickly the judges rule, if everything goes on time from there. Trump's case over the White House documents was scheduled to go to trial in May, but was delayed as deadlines in the case were pushed back, and although the DOJ and Trump requested that the case be tried in July or in August, it is not clear. if he can start this soon. The Georgia case also still has no trial date; Although Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis asked the court to begin the trial in August, the judge has not yet set a date and the case has been delayed as the court considers a motion to disqualify Willis.

Surprising fact

Trump's ongoing legal problems, including his criminal charges and possible convictions, will have no bearing on his ability to become president if he is re-elected. There's nothing in the Constitution that even prohibits convicted felons from being in the White House, although it's still unclear how things would work logistically if Trump were sentenced to prison before his inauguration. Although Trump has been successful in raising money through his legal battles among his base, polls suggest the ex-president's legal troubles could hurt him with undecided voters. A February Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found that 53% of voters in battleground states would not do so. vote for him if he were convicted of a crime, including even 23% of Republicans.

