Donald Trump's election could jeopardize global climate goals | Climate crisis





Donald Trump's victory in this year's US presidential election could put global climate goals at risk, a former UN climate chief has said.

The chances of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels are already slim, and Trump's antipathy towards climate action would have a major impact on the United States, which is the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases and the largest exporter of oil and gas. said Patricia Espinosa, who served as the UN's top climate official from 2016 to 2022.

I worry [about the potential election of Trump] because it would have very serious consequences if we saw a regression in climate policy in the United States, Espinosa said.

While Trump's policy plans are unclear, conversations with his inner circle have created a worrying picture that could include rolling back Joe Biden's groundbreaking climate legislation, withdrawing from the Paris agreement and pushing for more oil and gas drilling.

Espinosa said: We are not yet aligned with 1.5°C. It is reality. So if we see a situation where we would see a regression in these efforts, then [the likelihood of staying within 1.5C] is very limited. This would certainly be a much greater risk.

We could see a slowdown, an even bigger slowdown [in action to reduce emissions]which unfortunately would probably lead us to an even more dire scenario, unless we see strong leadership from elsewhere, [such as] Europe.

She said other countries must continue climate action even if the United States abandons its goals under Trump, but that U.S. absence would be a major blow. What happens in the United States has a very significant impact in many places around the world, she said.

But all is not gloomy. Espinosa was executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the parent treaty of the 2015 Paris agreement, in 2016 when Trump was elected president. She said if other countries came together for strong climate action, it could help counteract the United States' absence.

When President Trump announced he would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, there were fears that others would follow and that there would be a slowdown in the climate change process. Not only did this not happen, but some countries that had not yet joined the Paris agreement did so, she explained.

If Trump were to pull the United States out of Paris in another term, she doesn't think others would follow his lead. For the moment, I don't really see any country going backwards. I think the process will continue.

On the contentious issue of climate finance, particularly for the United States, Espinosa said Biden is now struggling to secure climate finance commitments through a hostile Republican Congress.

We see a lack of leadership, including in large countries that can contribute, she said. [In the US] I think there is a will but there are also limits. Within the EU there has been a long period of discussion about internal frameworks [for climate finance]. At the same time, we are seeing a reduction in funds generally allocated to countries in the South, and very little funding is dedicated to climate change. It's really about prioritizing it.

She also worries that so far, climate finance and efforts to reduce emissions have focused too much on shifting from a reliance on fossil fuels to renewable energy.

We now realize that nature will reach or break carbon neutrality. Decarbonizing the energy sector will not be enough, Espinosa said, calling for a greater emphasis on the role of nature, ending deforestation and transforming food production, which accounts for about a third of global production. emissions. The 1.5°C economy can only be achieved by ending deforestation and accelerating the transition to sustainable agricultural and food systems this decade.

In 2024, most of the world's population will go to the polls in elections in the United States, Russia, India, the United Kingdom and many other countries. Climate action will be a contentious issue in many of these elections, as some parties argue for stronger policies based on stark scientific warnings, while others oppose such action.

Espinosa warned of opposition to climate action being orchestrated around the world. In the United States, we are seeing a very well organized and very strong campaign to reduce the perception of the critical nature of the measures to be taken.

To combat this, she called on businesses to play a bigger role in driving a low-carbon economy. We must work closely with the private sector, making them aware of the significant opportunities offered by the new [low-carbon] the economy provides. There are profitable investments that protect nature and innovate technologies.

