



Rsihi Sunak and the Conservatives could benefit from a boost in support if the party can deliver a plan to save the NHS, new research suggests. 42 percent of respondents believe such a plan would make them more likely to vote Conservative, according to a WeThink poll. More than a quarter (27 percent) said a promise of tax cuts would also make them more likely to support the ruling party. And one in five (21%) said taking off flights carrying migrants to Rwanda would encourage them to vote Conservative. A government source said progress was being made in all these areas, saying: This Conservative government has a long-term workforce plan for the NHS so we can train the doctors and nurses we need to the future.

One of the biggest challenges facing the Conservatives is convincing the electorate that the party still has a chance of winning the election. One in three people (32%) think the Prime Minister has no chance of leading the Conservatives to victory. A crumb of comfort for Mr Sunak is that just 35 per cent of people think a change of leader would improve the party's chances, with 65 per cent saying it would harm its fortunes or make no difference. The poll found 17 per cent of citizens would be more likely to support Mr Sunak's party if the government provided extra funding to the military. The source said the government is spending a record amount on defense, the highest amount of any European country, and is committed to spending more where we responsibly can. Turning their guns on Sir Keir Starmers' party, they said: Labor has no plan to cut taxes, no plan to stop the boats and no plan to strengthen defence. They are dangerous in their ignorance and would take us back to square one.

