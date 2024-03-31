Saturday Night Live Skewers Donald Trump New Bible Scam





Saturday Night Live threw a classic bait and switch with its latest cold open on Saturday. After setting the stage for a comedic tale of Jesus' resurrection, Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) rose from the tomb like the Kool-Aid Man.

It’s true, it’s Easter, announced the former president. That time of year where I compare myself to Jesus Christ. It's just something I do now and people seem to be OK with it.

The sketch then took a series of photos of Trump's latest money-making scheme: selling Bibles for a whopping $60.

Look at this beautiful Bible, 100% Bible, Johnsons Trump marveled. As you know, I love the Bible. It's my favorite book. I certainly read it. My favorite part is probably the ending. Everything ends. But it is a very special Bible. And it can be yours for the hefty price of $60.

But Trump swears his new job selling Bibles isn't about making money.

I do this for the glory of God, he said. And to please yourself and especially for money.

But it wouldn't be a true Trump sales pitch without the hard sell, and that came when he mentioned all the extra accessories that come with his short story, and I would definitely say a better Bible. It comes with everything you love about the Bible, like the Easter story, which is all about Jesus, not so much the rabbit. I was still waiting for the rabbit to appear, you never know.

Like its popular digital trading cards, the Trump Bible also contains notable artwork, including illustrations of Moses floating down a river in a basket, followed by Trump floating down a river in Moses' basket.

Another photo shows a muscular Trump (which he swears is his real body) in the Garden of Eden, leading the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to conclude he would be very good to say no to the snake, from the point of view of his does not like fruit.

Trump closed his speech by demonstrating his love of the Good Book by reciting the Lord's Prayer: Our Father in heaven, holy beep, bing bing, bing bing bong. Bing bong bing bing bing, intrusion into daily bread. And please lead us into temptation In the name of the father, the son and the Easter Bunny.

