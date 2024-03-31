Politics
Chinese spy agency identifies consultants as espionage threat
China's Ministry of State Security issued a new warning this week about foreign spy agencies and what it says are their efforts in recent years to obtain state secrets under the guise of consulting agencies .
The six-minute video posted Thursday on the ministry's official WeChat social media account recreates what it says was a real case where foreign spy agencies asked a consulting firm to steal classified information from a Chinese company looking to invest abroad.
The release of the video comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with U.S. CEOs this week to try to reassure them that China remains open for business, despite concerns about its economy and worrying signals from the authoritarian government.
Over the past year, foreign investment in China has declined as supply chains have shifted to other countries, while Chinese authorities have implemented a new anti-espionage law and used exit bans to prevent business executives and others from leaving the country. She also conducted raids on consulting and due diligence companies.
During the same period, the Ministry of State Security increased its use of social media to raise the alarm against foreign spies.
His latest video, the fourth since launching his social media account last year, resembles a spy thriller with dramatic music and fast-paced video and graphic elements.
It tells the story of an executive of a Chinese company who is pressed by the representative of a consulting firm on a series of questions, including the company's total profit, the technical parameters of its products and how whose products are used by the Air Force.
In a WeChat message posted with the video, the ministry warned of the national security risks posed by consulting agencies.
“The seemingly normal investigations carried out by consulting firms are in fact attempts to illegally acquire our trade secrets and efforts to suppress our advantageous industries,” the ministry wrote, adding that these consulting firms are complicit in foreign spy agencies aiming to infiltrate key sectors in China. .
Intimidation campaign against Chinese citizens
Some experts say the video is tailored to Chinese audiences rather than foreign investors because the video is only in Mandarin and features the arrest of a Chinese national working for a foreign consulting firm.
The aim of the video is “to inform and intimidate Chinese citizens that the government is watching them,” said Dennis Wilder, a former US national security official. He added that the campaign would likely create a chilling effect among Chinese citizens, especially those who work for foreign companies.
Over the past year, Chinese authorities have raided the offices of several American companies in China and arrested some of their Chinese employees. Affected companies include due diligence firm Mintz Group, business consultancy Capvision and management consultancy Bain & Company.
Deterrent effect for new foreign companies
Although the campaign focuses on Chinese citizens, Wilder said Beijing's efforts to safeguard national security would also create a deterrent effect on foreign companies trying to enter the Chinese market.
Unlike large foreign companies with an established presence in China, such as Apple or Qualcomm, he said companies that do not have a presence in China must do due diligence. “They need to understand what their Chinese counterparts are doing, but if they can't do their due diligence, they won't invest in China,” he told VOA in a video interview.
A survey conducted by foreign business groups in 2023 suggests that foreign companies are increasingly withdrawing their investments and operations from China. Survey data shows that only 45% of U.S. companies consider China their top or one of their top three investment destinations, while 66% of companies surveyed by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said they found operating in China had become increasingly difficult.
Despite foreign companies' lack of confidence in the Chinese market, some analysts say the Chinese government believes that efforts to safeguard national security and boost foreign investors' confidence in the Chinese market are not contradictory.
“Beijing believes that while trying to attract more foreign companies to invest in China, they should also ensure that key national interests, such as basic data or key infrastructure, are not easily obtained by foreign companies,” said Hung Chin-fu, a political scientist. at National Cheng Kung University of Taiwan.
He said Beijing's approach would spark deep distrust from foreign businesses. “At a time when the Chinese government has drawn many red lines in the name of national security, investing in China will be like walking on ice for foreign companies,” he told VOA by telephone.
While foreign companies will likely be hesitant to increase their investment volumes in China, Wilder believes Chinese leaders may have different views on whether to prioritize efforts to attract more foreign investments or the need to safeguard national security.
“For Xi Jinping, I think if he has to choose between foreign investment and economic growth and what he perceives as national security, he will always come down on the side of national security,” he said at VOA.
But for other Communist Party leaders who need to think about economic growth, like Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Wilder thinks their consideration will be different from Xi's.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/china-spy-agency-fingers-consultancies-as-espionage-threat-/7549724.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese spy agency identifies consultants as espionage threat
- Saturday Night Live Skewers Donald Trump New Bible Scam
- Rishi Sunak urged to do three things to win election | Politics | News
- Regarding the demands of camps 01 and 03, Observer: President Joko Widodo must order his ministers to go to the Constitutional Court
- Generation V Actor Chance Perdomo Dies at Age 27
- Baseball is defeated in Series Ending Doubleheader against MSU Mankato
- Billie Holidays' signature style was more than a fashion statement
- Lights, camera, nastiness: the Shaitaans of Bollywood
- Foreign purchases of Korean stocks hit record high in first quarter
- Vanessa Carlton helps Capitals' John Carlson celebrate the milestone of 1,000 NHL games
- Race for key cities is on as Turkey holds local elections to test Erdogan's popularity
- Who was Chance Perdomo, Hollywood actor who died in a motorcycle accident