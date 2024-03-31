Chinese spy agency identifies consultants as espionage threat

China's Ministry of State Security issued a new warning this week about foreign spy agencies and what it says are their efforts in recent years to obtain state secrets under the guise of consulting agencies .

The six-minute video posted Thursday on the ministry's official WeChat social media account recreates what it says was a real case where foreign spy agencies asked a consulting firm to steal classified information from a Chinese company looking to invest abroad.

The release of the video comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with U.S. CEOs this week to try to reassure them that China remains open for business, despite concerns about its economy and worrying signals from the authoritarian government.

Over the past year, foreign investment in China has declined as supply chains have shifted to other countries, while Chinese authorities have implemented a new anti-espionage law and used exit bans to prevent business executives and others from leaving the country. She also conducted raids on consulting and due diligence companies.

During the same period, the Ministry of State Security increased its use of social media to raise the alarm against foreign spies.

His latest video, the fourth since launching his social media account last year, resembles a spy thriller with dramatic music and fast-paced video and graphic elements.

It tells the story of an executive of a Chinese company who is pressed by the representative of a consulting firm on a series of questions, including the company's total profit, the technical parameters of its products and how whose products are used by the Air Force.

In a WeChat message posted with the video, the ministry warned of the national security risks posed by consulting agencies.

“The seemingly normal investigations carried out by consulting firms are in fact attempts to illegally acquire our trade secrets and efforts to suppress our advantageous industries,” the ministry wrote, adding that these consulting firms are complicit in foreign spy agencies aiming to infiltrate key sectors in China. .

Intimidation campaign against Chinese citizens

Some experts say the video is tailored to Chinese audiences rather than foreign investors because the video is only in Mandarin and features the arrest of a Chinese national working for a foreign consulting firm.

The aim of the video is “to inform and intimidate Chinese citizens that the government is watching them,” said Dennis Wilder, a former US national security official. He added that the campaign would likely create a chilling effect among Chinese citizens, especially those who work for foreign companies.

Over the past year, Chinese authorities have raided the offices of several American companies in China and arrested some of their Chinese employees. Affected companies include due diligence firm Mintz Group, business consultancy Capvision and management consultancy Bain & Company.

Deterrent effect for new foreign companies

Although the campaign focuses on Chinese citizens, Wilder said Beijing's efforts to safeguard national security would also create a deterrent effect on foreign companies trying to enter the Chinese market.

Unlike large foreign companies with an established presence in China, such as Apple or Qualcomm, he said companies that do not have a presence in China must do due diligence. “They need to understand what their Chinese counterparts are doing, but if they can't do their due diligence, they won't invest in China,” he told VOA in a video interview.

A survey conducted by foreign business groups in 2023 suggests that foreign companies are increasingly withdrawing their investments and operations from China. Survey data shows that only 45% of U.S. companies consider China their top or one of their top three investment destinations, while 66% of companies surveyed by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said they found operating in China had become increasingly difficult.

Despite foreign companies' lack of confidence in the Chinese market, some analysts say the Chinese government believes that efforts to safeguard national security and boost foreign investors' confidence in the Chinese market are not contradictory.

“Beijing believes that while trying to attract more foreign companies to invest in China, they should also ensure that key national interests, such as basic data or key infrastructure, are not easily obtained by foreign companies,” said Hung Chin-fu, a political scientist. at National Cheng Kung University of Taiwan.

He said Beijing's approach would spark deep distrust from foreign businesses. “At a time when the Chinese government has drawn many red lines in the name of national security, investing in China will be like walking on ice for foreign companies,” he told VOA by telephone.

While foreign companies will likely be hesitant to increase their investment volumes in China, Wilder believes Chinese leaders may have different views on whether to prioritize efforts to attract more foreign investments or the need to safeguard national security.

“For Xi Jinping, I think if he has to choose between foreign investment and economic growth and what he perceives as national security, he will always come down on the side of national security,” he said at VOA.

But for other Communist Party leaders who need to think about economic growth, like Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Wilder thinks their consideration will be different from Xi's.