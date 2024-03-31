Judges must act after Donald Trump's latest attacks (lawyer)





A former US federal prosecutor has warned that witnesses and jurors in criminal cases against Donald Trump could feel “intimidated” by the former president if they took the stand or voted to convict him.

Joyce Vance, a frequent Trump critic, was responding to the former president's social media post featuring an image of President Joe Biden tied up like an apparent kidnapping victim.

The 20-second video he shared on Truth Social showed a truck driving down a road with a photo of Biden lying on the ground with a gag in his mouth, sparking outrage that it was an incitement to threaten Biden.

Vance, who was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama between 2009 and 2017, wrote on Substack that the controversy surrounding the video comes as Trump is free on bail ahead of trial in four separate criminal cases.

“Judges have the ability to enforce good behavior on bail while awaiting trial,” Vance said, “they should tell him he can't threaten the president of the United States.

She compared Trump's message with other attacks by the former president, such as his criticism of New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan and his daughter, as well as the judge's law clerk Arthur Engoron, Allison Greenfield, who were involved in the lawsuit alleging that Trump committed trade fraud.

Merchan is overseeing the criminal trial centered on secret payments made to block allegations against Trump in 2016 and issued a limited order barring him from making statements about prosecutors, district attorney staff members and potential witnesses and jurors in the case.

“Imagine the impact all of this has on potential witnesses and jurors in the criminal cases against Trump,” Vance wrote.

“If Trump can threaten a judge's daughter, if he can do that to the president of the United States, what's going to happen to them if they testify against him or vote to convict him?”

She said judges have an obligation to protect the integrity of proceedings in their courtrooms and that if “Trump can bully his way through the system, there is a huge risk that jurors and witnesses feel intimidated and shy away from their duty out of fear for their own safety and that of their loved ones. »

“It's time for the courts to stop bending over backwards to protect Trump. He is entitled to all the constitutional protections enjoyed by any other criminal defendant, but he is entitled to no more.”

Although he is the Republican Party's presidential nominee, she added “it's time for the people with the authority to do this to take care of him.”

Newsweek has contacted the Trump campaign for comment. As previously reported, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Newsweek that the image of Biden that sparked outrage was on a vehicle that was “driving down the highway.”

“Democrats and lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually using the justice system against him,” Cheung added.

