Voting underway in local elections in Turkey to test Erdogan's popularity | Election news

Polling stations have opened in Turkey for local elections, a crucial test for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who seeks to regain control of key urban areas he lost to the opposition five years ago .

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) in eastern Turkey on Sunday, with voting elsewhere starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. The first results are expected around 10 p.m. (7 p.m. GMT).

The vote is a barometer of Erdogan's popularity and will decide who controls the economic hub of Istanbul and the capital Ankara, both of which he lost in 2019.

The 70-year-old Turkish leader aims to reconquer Istanbul, a city of 16 million people, where he was born and raised, and where he began his political career as mayor in 1994.

Winning the big cities is more of a deal for the opposition, but it also means having access to foreign funds and cultivating transnational ties with economic and political actors, Evren Balta, a professor of political science at the university, told Al Jazeera Turk of Ozyegin.

If you govern a major global city, that means you have visibility on the international stage.

A strong performance by the ruling Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party, or AKP, would likely strengthen his resolve to usher in a new constitution that would reflect his conservative values ​​and allow him to govern beyond 2028, when his current term will end. , analysts say.

For the opposition divided and demoralized after its defeat in last year's presidential and parliamentary elections, retaining Istanbul and Ankara would be a huge boost and help remobilize its supporters.

Some 61 million people, including more than a million new voters, are eligible to vote for all metropolitan municipalities, city and district town halls as well as neighborhood administrations.

On Sunday, during local elections, clashes between two groups in the southeast of Turkey, with a Kurdish majority, left one dead and 12 injured, a local official told AFP.

The incident, which took place in the village of Agaclidere, 30 km from the city of Diyarbakir, turned violent and involved firearms, the official said. A bullet hit a local journalist's car.

Vote amid a cost of living crisis

Turnout is traditionally high in Turkey, but this time the vote takes place against a backdrop of a cost of living crisis. Observers say disillusioned opposition supporters may choose to stay home, doubting his ability to make a difference. Supporters of the ruling party, meanwhile, could also choose not to go to the polls to protest the economic downturn that is forcing many people to struggle to pay for food, utilities and rent.

Some 594,000 security agents will be on duty across the country to ensure the vote goes smoothly, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Polls indicate a tight race between Istanbul's incumbent mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the main opposition party, the pro-secular Republican People's Party (CHP), and AK Party candidate Murat Kurum, a former minister of urbanization and the environment.

However, this time Imamoglu, a popular figure touted as a possible future challenger to Erdogan, is running without the support of some of the parties that helped him achieve victory in 2019.

Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul, said whoever wins the election will have far-reaching implications for Turkish politics.

Imamoglu's victory could allow him to lead the opposition and win the presidential nomination in 2028. But Kurum's victory could help President Erdogan strengthen his power base and repair his legacy, particularly an economic and foreign affairs in difficulty.

Meanwhile, the pro-Kurdish People's Party for Equality and Democracy (DEM) and the nationalist IYI (Good Party) party are fielding their own candidates in the race, which could siphon off votes from Imamoglu.

An alliance of six opposition parties led by the CHP disintegrated after failing to remove Erdogan in last year's elections, unable to capitalize on the economic crisis and the government's poor initial response to the earthquake. last year's devastating land disaster that killed more than 53,000 people.

One of the factors working against Erdogan is the increase in support for the Islamist New Welfare Party (YRP) due to its tough stance against Israel over the Gaza war and its dissatisfaction with the management of the economy by the AKP party.

In Ankara, outgoing mayor Mansur Yavas, also seen as a potential future challenger to Erdogan, is expected to keep his post, according to opinion polls.

His opponent Turgut Altinok, AKP party candidate and mayor of the Kecioren district in Ankara, failed to arouse the enthusiasm of his supporters.

In Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast, the DEM party is expected to win many municipalities, but it is unclear whether it will be allowed to keep them. In previous years, Erdogan's government removed elected pro-Kurdish mayors over alleged ties to Kurdish groups and replaced them with state-appointed administrators.