Trump posts video appearing to threaten Biden, drawing reprimand





Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump came under fire Friday for posting a video on social media containing an image of a tied-up President Joe Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck. Related video above: Trump has days to post $464 million bail before assets seized (03/22/24) The Biden campaign was quick to condemn the video for suggesting physical harm to the Democratic president in exercise. Biden has portrayed his likely 2024 opponent as someone who freely evokes Nazi imagery regarding immigrants, while also emphasizing in his speeches that Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat ultimately led to an assault on the US Capitol. political violence and it's time for people to take it seriously, just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6,” said Michael Tyler, communications director for the Biden campaign. The spokesperson of the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, responded Friday evening: “This photo was on the back of a van driving on the highway. Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against the president Trump and his family, but they are actually using the legal system against him.” it “does not confirm or comment on protective intelligence matters.” The former president posted the video on his social media site, Truth Social. His caption says the video was taken on Long Island, New York, on Thursday, when the former president was attending the wake of a New York City police officer who was killed during a traffic stop. The released video shows a passing truck adorned with “Trump 2024” and flags claiming support for police, with a photo of a seemingly helpless Biden, his hands and feet tied, painted on the back of the vehicle. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. began trading on the stock exchange on Tuesday, with the valuation adding billions of dollars to his fortune. Seeking a return to the White House, Trump has painted an apocalyptic picture of the country if Biden gets a second term. “If I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone. “All in all, it will be the least of the problems. “This is going to be a bloodbath for the country,” he warned at a rally in Ohio earlier this month, discussing the impact of offshoring on the country's auto industry. Trump said spoke of immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country”, echoing the rhetoric of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. And he once described his enemies as “vermin,” language that his opponents say reflects his authoritarian beliefs. At a recent rally, Trump went so far as to call Biden's handling of the border a “conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America.” “Last year, before his indictment in New York for money paid on his behalf during his 2016 campaign, Trump posted on social media a photo of himself holding a baseball bat alongside a photo of the District Attorney Alvin Bragg. In a 2018 speech, Biden discussed lewd comments Trump had made about women and expressed disgust by suggesting a willingness to physically fight the then-president. “If we were in high school, I would take him behind the gym and beat him up,” Biden said at the time, adding that any man who disrespected women was “usually the biggest, ugliest SOB in the room.”

WASHINGTON (AP) —

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump drew criticism Friday for posting a video on social media containing an image of a tied-up President Joe Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck.

Related video above: Trump has days to post $464 million bail before assets seized (03/22/24)

The Biden campaign was quick to condemn the video for suggesting physical harm to the sitting Democratic president. Biden has portrayed his likely 2024 opponent as someone who freely evokes Nazi imagery regarding immigrants, while also emphasizing in his speeches that Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat ultimately led to an assault on the US Capitol.

“Trump regularly incites political violence and it’s time for people to take him seriously, just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked for protecting our democracy on January 6,” said Michael Tyler, communications director for the Biden campaign.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded Friday evening: “This photo was in the back of a pickup truck traveling on the highway. Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for vile violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing President Trump and his family. justice system against him. »

The U.S. Secret Service issued a statement saying it “does not confirm or comment on protective intelligence matters.”

The former president posted the video on his social media site, Truth Social. His caption says the video was taken on Long Island, New York, on Thursday, when the former president was attending the wake of a New York City police officer who was killed during a traffic stop.

The released video shows a passing truck, decorated with “Trump 2024” and flags claiming support for the police, with a photo of a seemingly helpless Biden, his hands and feet tied, painted on the back of the vehicle.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. began trading on the stock market on Tuesday, with the valuation adding billions of dollars to his fortune.

Seeking a return to the White House, Trump painted an apocalyptic picture of the country should Biden win a second term.

“If I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for the whole country, which will be the least that can be done. It will be a bloodbath for the country,” he warned during a rally in Ohio earlier this month, speaking about the impact of offshoring on the nation's auto industry.

Trump spoke of immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country,” echoing the rhetoric of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. And he once described his enemies as “vermin,” language that his opponents say reflects his authoritarian beliefs.

At a recent rally, Trump went so far as to call Biden's handling of the border a “conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America.”

Last year, before his indictment in New York over money paid on his behalf during his 2016 campaign, Trump posted on social media a photo of himself holding a baseball bat alongside a photo of the prosecutor of District Alvin Bragg.

In a 2018 speech, Biden addressed lewd comments Trump had made about women and expressed disgust by suggesting his willingness to physically fight the then-president.

“If we were in high school, I would take him behind the gym and beat him up,” Biden said at the time, adding that any man who disrespected women was “usually the biggest, ugliest SOB of the room”. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wdsu.com/article/trump-posts-video-with-an-image-of-a-hog-tied-biden-drawing-a-rebuke-from-democrats-campaign/60348397 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos