China issues travel advisory to citizens visiting the United States, warning of unwarranted questioning and harassment





China has published a recommendations for travelers for citizens visiting the United States, asking them to take safety precautions and prepare for various unexpected situations, such as a search. Several Chinese students and company employees have recently been subjected to unjustified interrogations and harassment by law enforcement officers at US airports, the Foreign Ministry said on its WeChat account on Friday. Their phones, computers and other luggage were searched piece by piece, and several people were barred from entering the country, according to the statement. Americans studying in China are safe despite US travel advisory, researchers say The ministry as well as the Chinese embassy and consulates in the United States have filed a solemn representation with the United States, and we remind those who plan to travel to the United States to be aware of these situations, a he said, advising Chinese nationals needing assistance to contact their embassy or consulate.

In January, China Science Daily, a newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, reported that a doctoral student in biological sciences was expelled by authorities at Dulles Airport in December when she attempted to return to the United States to continue his studies. Stop harassing Chinese students at the border for no reason, China tells US The report said the student was subjected to a body search and spent eight hours in an interrogation room, followed by 12 hours in solitary confinement. When she returned to China, she heard about 10 others Chinese students who have had similar experiences. The students were mainly asked about their undergraduate scholarships from the China Scholarship Council and their involvement in confidential research, the newspaper said. On March 8, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the United States had disrupted personnel exchanges between the two countries, violating the consensus reached by heads of state. She called the incidents discriminatory police policies and practices and said they were caused by the Cold War mentality of some people in the United States. Last month, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said U.S. authorities were using academic research as a weapon, overextending the concept of national security, persecuting Chinese students and poisoning the exchange atmosphere. bilateral relations between peoples. Politics, red tape and employment woes could slow China's international student recovery In recent months, the two countries have pledged to encourage educational and other exchanges. In November, during a visit to the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China would invite 50,000 young Americans to study over the next five years. This week, Xi met with representatives from the American business, academic and political communities. He noted that the Sino-American relationship It is one of the most important bilateral relations in the world and expressed hope that people from all sectors of the two countries can participate in more visits and exchanges. Following the meeting, Chinese Education Minister Huai Jinpeng met with Stephen Schwarzman, chairman of investment management firm Blackstone Group, and his delegation in Beijing on Thursday. Huai stressed that the ministry will encourage top universities in China and the United States to increase student exchanges and increase high-level cooperation.

