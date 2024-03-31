Internal conflicts erupt in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf amid Imran Khan's detention





NEW DELHI: As former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan remains in detention, internal divisions within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have emerged, causing embarrassment to the party, as reported by Dawn. Discord intensified over the allocation of parliamentary and general tickets, with PTI leaders citing Khan's absence as a major factor exacerbating the problems. They expressed frustration over limited access to Khan, who is being held in Adiala prison, with concerns that messages conveyed by lawyers who meet with him may be biased or incomplete. To address communication challenges, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has appointed Raoof Hasan as the “exclusive spokesperson” for political matters. During the distribution of tickets for the National Assembly, tensions within the PTI became evident. Lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat raised concerns over nepotism in allotment of tickets, while Sheikh Rashid Ahmed alleged sale of MP seat in Rawalpindi at a high price. The party faced significant internal divisions when lawyer Ali Zafar was initially announced as the party's presidential candidate, drawing criticism from Marwat. The situation further worsened when the party leadership ordered Marwat, who was supervising election campaigns in the provinces, to cease his activities and report to Islamabad. Another point of contention emerged when former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser suggested that the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should refrain from cooperating with the federal government, sparking opinions divergent views from party members. Criticism also arose within the PTI over the allocation of Senate tickets, particularly targeting Mirza Mohammad Afridi, who faced a social media campaign against his selection. Afridi defended himself, highlighting his previous position as an independent senator and his alignment with the PTI, despite criticism over the party's handling of the violent protests in May 2021 following the arrest of Imran Khan. Differences within the PTI were notable before and after the February 8 elections, particularly regarding decisions. linked to membership of a parliamentary party. PTI leader Raoof Hasan has refuted allegations of internal divisions, pointing out that sharing personal views is common in political parties. Hasan clarified that he would be responsible for communicating the party's policies, while individual statements by other party leaders would be considered personal opinions. Hasan reiterated that Imran Khan remains the sole authority on party policies, with communication facilitated through designated spokespersons.

