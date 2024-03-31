Congratulating, President Jokowi Hopes Easter Spirit Will Spread Peace





COMPASS/CORNELIS KEWA AMA Pastor Paulus Madoni CFM parades Easter candles from behind to the altar as a symbol of God's resurrection at Penfui Church, Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, Saturday (30/3/2024). The fire to light these candles comes from a natural fire or is made naturally by the local population. The flames from the Easter candles are then distributed to people who have brought small candles from home. JAKARTA, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo wishes Christians a happy Easter. Easter is meant to bring peace and goodness to the entire community. Previously, the President also commended the commemoration of Good Friday, which is a series of three holy days of commemoration for Christians before the celebration of Easter, starting with Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday. Happy Easter 2024 celebrations to our Indonesian Christian brothers. “I hope that the spirit of Easter will always bring us peace and goodness,” President Jokowi said on his social media page, Sunday (31/3/2024).

On this holiday of Good Friday, Friday (3/29/2024), the President also hopes that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ can be an example of love. This is what the Head of State expressed by transmitting to all Christians the joyful commemoration of Good Friday. “I hope that we can always absorb the great meaning of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and make the values ​​of sincere love, infinite forgiveness as well as peace that soothes the soul, an inspiration for our life together as a nation Indonesian,” President Jokowi said. Also read: Congratulations on Good Friday, President Jokowi: The value of love inspires togetherness KOMPAS/RADITYA HELABUMI Catholics take part in a tableau or drama to commemorate the story of the passion and death of Jesus Christ at Saint Matthias Rasul Church, Kosambi Baru Parish, West Jakarta, Friday (29/3/2024). Congratulations were also conveyed by the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. “I, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, wish you a happy Easter for Christians,” Yaqut said on the Ministry of Religion website on Saturday (30/3/2024). Also read: The history of the word Easter According to Yaqut, Easter this year is very special, especially for Christians, with the issuance of Presidential Decree Number 8 of 2024 regarding public holidays. For the first time, Christians are celebrating the holidays with a new nomenclature, namely the death of Jesus Christ, the resurrection of Jesus Christ or Easter and the Ascension of Jesus Christ. Hopefully this series of Easter Triduum celebrations will bring hope, security and strength to Christians. “God bless us all,” Yaqut said.

