51 sentenced to five years in prison in connection with May 9 protests

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwala has sentenced 51 prisoners to five years in prison in connection with the Gujranwala cantonment attack following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9, 2018, according to Dawn.

Following the incarceration of Imran Khan on May 9, 2023, protests erupted across Pakistan. Protests were held in remote towns and major cities as supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were outraged over the imprisonment of Imran Khan.

According to Dawn, more than 100 people are currently on trial for their alleged involvement in attacks on military sites during protests that erupted after Imran's arrest on May 9 last year.

The Rahwali Cantt police have filed a case against the suspects involved in an attack on Gujranwala cantonment, leaving many injured and one dead.

At the time, Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Usman Tariq Butt was also injured. The first information report was registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act as well as attempted murder.

According to Dawn, the sentence was announced by ATC judge Natasha Naseem Sipra on Saturday. Pursuant to an arrest warrant for sentencing, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, the rioters were charged under the following terms:

The convicts were sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of PKR 10,000, with simple imprisonment of an additional 10 days in case of default under section 6 (2i) of the anti-terrorism law of 1997.

Imprisonment for five years and fine of PKR 10,000, with simple imprisonment for an additional 10 days for violation under Section 6 (2m) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

In case of violation under section 6(2n) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, rigorous imprisonment of five years and a fine of PKR 10,000, followed by simple imprisonment of 10 additional days.

Under Section 148 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Section 186 (Hindering Public Servant in Discharge of Public Functions), Section 353 (Assault or Criminal Force to Deter Public Servant from Discharging Public Functions) of office), section 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to PKR 50), and section 431 (mischief by injury to a public highway, bridge, river or canal), there is a rigorous imprisonment of one year.

As per the mandate, the sentences will be concurrent and the convicts will be entitled to the benefit of section 382-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This article states that the period of detention of a prisoner must be taken into account when determining the term of imprisonment upon conviction by a court of first instance.

The application of the above article means that the periods of detention served so far will also be counted in the announced prison sentences and therefore subtracted from the higher sentence of five years.

The warrant authorized the Superintendent of Gujranwala Central Jail to receive convicts in his custody and carry out sentences in accordance with law.

