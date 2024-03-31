Politics
Is Indian opposition in disarray to challenge Narendra Modis BJP in elections?
Kejriwal has denied the accusations, while the opposition argues that the arrest was a move by Modi to use the law as a weapon against his political rivals.
The way the country's Prime Minister behaved like a dictator and suppressed democracy to stop Kejriwal, everyone in the country who loves democracy is angry, said Gopal Rai, a senior minister in Kejriwal's government and AAP member: at a press conference last Sunday announcing the public rally.
And it is not just about Kejriwal but also how the entire opposition is being targeted one after the other with the help of [federal law enforcement] agencies, Rai added.
Arrest of Indian opposition leaders sparks row with US, Germany
Arrest of Indian opposition leaders sparks row with US, Germany
Several opposition politicians, including three other senior AAP leaders, have been arrested in recent months on corruption charges. Another leader who was arrested and remains in jail is Hemant Soren, former chief minister of Jharkhand.
Just hours before Kejriwal's arrest, the main opposition Indian National Congress (INC) said his bank accounts had been frozen by the taxman over a tax dispute dating back to 2018-19.
Critics say these authoritarian measures initiated by the Modi administration aim to paralyze the opposition and tilt elections in favor of the prime minister, even if he enjoys high approval ratings.
Most opinion polls for the upcoming elections predict Modi will win a third five-year term.
Nearly 40 anti-BJP parties, including center-left and regional groups, joined forces to form the Indian National Development Alliance (INDIA) last June to contest the parliamentary elections.
Is India's billion-dollar aid to Bhutan aimed at curbing China's influence?
Is India's billion-dollar aid to Bhutan aimed at curbing China's influence?
Collectively, these parties accounted for 142 representatives in the lower house (Lok Sabha) of the 543-member parliament in the 2019 general elections. They aim to increase their number of seats this year and prevent the BJP from gaining a supermajority. The BJP and its allies won 353 seats in these elections.
But after months of confusion over seat-sharing deals, internal rivalries and desertions, the alliance has become fragile and lacks a central political figure to lead the opposition.
It is disappointing to see the status of the INDIA coalition, as it started in a much stronger position a year ago. The momentum is lost, said Ashutosh, an independent political analyst who previously worked for the AAP.
It failed to project itself as a single unit speaking with one voice. The opposition seems in disarray, added Ashutosh, who goes by one name.
India's global reputation
Although India has made significant progress on the economic front under Modi's decade-long rule, it has slipped in global rankings when it comes to democracy and civil liberties.
India's political rights and civil liberties were downgraded from free to partly free in the 2021 World Freedom Report. Freedom House, the pro-democracy organization behind the report, based its assessment on increased pressure on human rights organizations, rising violence against minorities and repression of freedom of expression in India.
The 2023 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders ranks India 161st out of 180 countries, down from 150th a year earlier. The report cites India's difficult environment for media, including intimidation and restrictive laws for its ranking.
The opposition is committed to improving India's standing on the global stage when it comes to democratic values.
India's reputation has taken a big hit under Modi's rule. We will restore India's prestige in the world if voted to power, INC spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh told This Week in Asia.
A bit of an epidemic: why are Indian monuments disappearing?
A bit of an epidemic: why are Indian monuments disappearing?
In the last ten years, the Modis regime has done nothing for the country. All they want is to crush the opposition. People are fed up with Modi's false promises, he added.
In an interview with This Week in Asia, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi criticized the opposition alliance, saying it lacked the vision to move India forward, unlike the ruling party.
The BJP has captured the imagination, minds and hearts of the people. We were persuasive and omnipresent. The opposition's biggest challenge is that it has no speeches, Ilmi insisted.
She also looked into the internal disputes between the opposition parties.
Beyond the anti-Modi sentiment, the only common thread running through the entire opposition is all this baggage of dynastic politics and serious accusations of corruption. They can't decide whether they hate Modi more or hate themselves more, she added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/3257279/indias-opposition-disarray-challenge-narendra-modis-bjp-election
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Indian opposition in disarray to challenge Narendra Modis BJP in elections?
- The Deep actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87
- Harshvardhan Rane: Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane buys Toyota Innova Hycross | Automotive News
- University of North Carolina Athletics
- Products – Chubstr, the jogger while moving
- Google Seller – Misrepresentation – Shopify Community
- Allergy season has arrived early in Chicago and other areas.Tips to keep pollen from ruining your spring
- 51 sentenced to five years in prison in connection with May 9 protests
- Richard Tice and Jonathan Gullis in a new war of words
- U.S. payrolls expected to hit at least 200,000 for fourth month
- Fan Girl Cafe Hosts Coffee with West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson
- Flag bearer of the Beijing Olympics, Rathore, asked me to walk beside him during the opening ceremony. I can't describe how proud I felt: the flag bearer of the Paris Games, Sharath Kamal | More sports news