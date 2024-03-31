Is Indian opposition in disarray to challenge Narendra Modis BJP in elections?

Kejriwal has denied the accusations, while the opposition argues that the arrest was a move by Modi to use the law as a weapon against his political rivals.

The way the country's Prime Minister behaved like a dictator and suppressed democracy to stop Kejriwal, everyone in the country who loves democracy is angry, said Gopal Rai, a senior minister in Kejriwal's government and AAP member: at a press conference last Sunday announcing the public rally.

And it is not just about Kejriwal but also how the entire opposition is being targeted one after the other with the help of [federal law enforcement] agencies, Rai added.

Several opposition politicians, including three other senior AAP leaders, have been arrested in recent months on corruption charges. Another leader who was arrested and remains in jail is Hemant Soren, former chief minister of Jharkhand.

Just hours before Kejriwal's arrest, the main opposition Indian National Congress (INC) said his bank accounts had been frozen by the taxman over a tax dispute dating back to 2018-19.

Critics say these authoritarian measures initiated by the Modi administration aim to paralyze the opposition and tilt elections in favor of the prime minister, even if he enjoys high approval ratings.

Most opinion polls for the upcoming elections predict Modi will win a third five-year term.

Nearly 40 anti-BJP parties, including center-left and regional groups, joined forces to form the Indian National Development Alliance (INDIA) last June to contest the parliamentary elections.

Collectively, these parties accounted for 142 representatives in the lower house (Lok Sabha) of the 543-member parliament in the 2019 general elections. They aim to increase their number of seats this year and prevent the BJP from gaining a supermajority. The BJP and its allies won 353 seats in these elections.

But after months of confusion over seat-sharing deals, internal rivalries and desertions, the alliance has become fragile and lacks a central political figure to lead the opposition.

Unlike the 2014 and 2019 elections, the INC is still finalizing its strategies just weeks before voting begins. He did not offer Rahul Gandhi who is the scion of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty or any other candidate so far for the post of Prime Minister. Analysts noted that Gandhi resigned as INC president after leading the party to humiliating defeats in the 2019 elections.

It is disappointing to see the status of the INDIA coalition, as it started in a much stronger position a year ago. The momentum is lost, said Ashutosh, an independent political analyst who previously worked for the AAP.

It failed to project itself as a single unit speaking with one voice. The opposition seems in disarray, added Ashutosh, who goes by one name.

India's global reputation

Although India has made significant progress on the economic front under Modi's decade-long rule, it has slipped in global rankings when it comes to democracy and civil liberties.

India's political rights and civil liberties were downgraded from free to partly free in the 2021 World Freedom Report. Freedom House, the pro-democracy organization behind the report, based its assessment on increased pressure on human rights organizations, rising violence against minorities and repression of freedom of expression in India.

The 2023 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders ranks India 161st out of 180 countries, down from 150th a year earlier. The report cites India's difficult environment for media, including intimidation and restrictive laws for its ranking.

The opposition is committed to improving India's standing on the global stage when it comes to democratic values.

India's reputation has taken a big hit under Modi's rule. We will restore India's prestige in the world if voted to power, INC spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh told This Week in Asia.

In the last ten years, the Modis regime has done nothing for the country. All they want is to crush the opposition. People are fed up with Modi's false promises, he added.

In an interview with This Week in Asia, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi criticized the opposition alliance, saying it lacked the vision to move India forward, unlike the ruling party.

The BJP has captured the imagination, minds and hearts of the people. We were persuasive and omnipresent. The opposition's biggest challenge is that it has no speeches, Ilmi insisted.

She also looked into the internal disputes between the opposition parties.

Beyond the anti-Modi sentiment, the only common thread running through the entire opposition is all this baggage of dynastic politics and serious accusations of corruption. They can't decide whether they hate Modi more or hate themselves more, she added.