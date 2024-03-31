



BEIJING, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — While China and Europe have resumed exchanges and dialogue at all levels since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of students and teachers from the Chinese Choir of Burg Gymnasium, a German high school, restarted cultural exchanges with China in March. Peng Liyuan, the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, warmly welcomed them to Beijing THURSDAY. After learning about their studies and experiences over the past few years, Peng praised them for speaking Chinese better and encouraged them to share their experiences and feelings. China with their families and friends after returning home, and become a new generation of envoys for China–Germany friendship. She also encouraged students to continue to use music to discover a new world of Chinese language and experience the charm of Chinese culture through songs. Peng's interactions with the Burg Gymnasium

Peng's history with the German choir and school dates back to 2014, when she joined a Chinese class at the school during Xi's state visit to China. Germany. The school has offered Chinese classes since 1994. During the 2014 visit, students asked Peng how to improve their Mandarin pronunciation. She recommended them to sing Chinese songs. Two years later, Peng met with the teachers and students of the school Beijing. In 2021, as the pandemic ravaged the world, she wrote a letter to students and teachers inviting them to visit her. China exchanges and studies after the pandemic, and called on them to contribute to strengthening friendship between the peoples of the China And Germanyespecially young people. Since the choir's inception in 2014, it has performed at numerous important diplomatic occasions between China And Germany and presented a number of shows in Chinese. At Thursday's meeting, Peng praised the choir for its successful achievements over the past decade in transmitting friendship through songs. She expressed hope that it could continue to serve as a bridge for cultural exchanges between the two countries. Strong links between China, Germany

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China And Germany in 1972, a wide range of cultural exchanges between the two countries developed in the fields of education, science and technology, culture, media, youth and women. The two countries signed the Agreement on Cultural Exchange in 1979. Since then, frequent activities have been carried out in the form of cultural contacts, art exhibitions and commercial performances. For example, the Chinese Cultural Center opened in Berlin in 2008, offering a window for exchanges and mutual understanding. In 2012, China And Germany agreed to establish a China-EU high-level people-to-people exchange and dialogue mechanism. During the 2012-2013 Chinese Cultural Year, cultural activities were held in more than 40 cities across the country. Germany. Additionally, 2013 and 2014 were named the China-Germany Language Year, and 2016 was called the Year of China-German Youth Exchange. In 2016, a high-level cultural exchange mechanism was officially established between China And Germany. ^ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-03-30/Peng-Liyuan-encourages-German-choir-to-be-China-Germany-bridge-1soegeP0P3a/p.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releases/cgtn-peng-liyuan-encourages-german-choir-to-be-bridge-for-china-germany-friendship-302104021.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos