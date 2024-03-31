Imran Khan and girlfriend Lekha Washington rent Karan Johar's apartment in Mumbai: report





After being spotted together at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding, actors Imran Khan and Lekha Washington are reportedly widely dating. A recent update from Money Control claims that the couple has now rented an apartment together in Bandra, Mumbai, from filmmaker Karan Johar. According to the report, actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington rented a house in Mumbai for Rs 9 lakh per month. The couple rented the apartment in Bandra to Bollywood director Karan Johar. The report also states that the apartment is located on the beachfront, next to a building where Imran's uncle, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, had once rented an apartment. The celebrity couple will now reside in the three-storey apartment in Clefepete, on posh Carter Road. The rental agreement was officially registered on March 20, 2024 and is valid for three years, the report added, citing real estate database platform Zapkey as its source.

A few days ago, Imran Khan confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington in a conversation with Vogue. The actor said: “The speculation that I am romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I have been divorced and separated since February 2019.

Imran Khan continued: There is this narrative that Lekha is a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual.

Talking about his relationship, Imran Khan also mentioned that Lekha and I became close during the lockdown, a year and a half after my separation from Avantika and almost a year after she separated from her partner, not her husband as has largely been the case. reported.”

For the uninitiated, Imran Khan married Avantika Malik Khan in 2011. They welcomed their daughter Imara in 2014. Imran and Avantika separated in 2019.

Rumors of Imran Khan dating Lekha Washington started doing the rounds when he attended the wedding festivities of his cousin and Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan with Lekha. The duo has been captured together in various pictures. Danish actor-director Husain also shared photos showing them looking stylish at various functions. In a photo from Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan's 'white wedding', Lekha looked stunning in a red dress, while Imran looked dapper in a suit. There were also more photos of the duo with other guests at the events.

Imran Khan is known for his work in films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad and Delhi Belly. On the other hand, Lekha Washington has appeared in Tamil and Telugu films such as Jayamkondaan, Vedam, Kamina and Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

