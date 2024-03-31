Politics
Turkey: Key cities hold local elections to test Erdogan's popularity
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish voters cast their ballots Sunday in local elections that will decide who controls Istanbul and other key cities. The vote is also a barometer of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan popularity he seeks regain control of key urban areas he lost to the opposition five years ago.
The main battlegrounds are the country's economic center, Istanbul, and the capital, Ankara, which Erdogan lost in 2019, shattering his aura of invincibility.
The 70-year-old Turkish president has set his with a view to reconquering Istanbula city of 16 million inhabitants where he was born and raised and where he began his political career as mayor in 1994.
A strong performance by the ruling Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP) would likely strengthen its resolve to usher in a new constitution that would reflect its conservative values and allow it to govern beyond 2028, when its current mandate will end, analysts believe. .
For the opposition divided and demoralized after its defeat in last year's presidential and parliamentary elections, retaining Istanbul and Ankara would be a huge boost and help remobilize its supporters.
There have been political disagreements in the past. There have been unfair situations that we have expressed our concerns about. We have reached today without any major incident, main opposition leader Ozgur Ozel said after voting. This was an apparent reference to Erdogan and government officials using the advantages of their mandate and media dominance during the campaign.
Erdogan said he hoped the elections, which will take place less than a year after presidential and parliamentary elections, would mark the start of a new era and a new century. Turkey celebrated the centenary of the founding of the republic last year.
Some 61 million people, including more than a million new voters, were eligible to vote for all metropolitan municipalities, city and district mayors as well as neighborhood administrations.
Voting ended at 4:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. GMT) in Turkey's 32 eastern provinces and an hour later in the other 49 western provinces.
Turnout is traditionally high in Turkey, but this time the vote takes place against a backdrop of a cost of living crisis. Observers said disillusioned opposition supporters may choose to stay home, doubting the elections will change the situation. Supporters of the ruling party, meanwhile, could also choose not to go to the polls to protest the economic downturn that is forcing many people to struggle to pay for food, utilities and rent.
Some 594,000 security officers were on duty across the country to ensure the vote went smoothly. However, one person was killed and eleven others injured in the city of Diyarbakir, where a conflict over the election of a district administrator escalated, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. At least six people were also injured in the fighting that broke out in the neighboring province of Sanliurfa.
Polls have highlighted a close race between the outgoing mayor of IstanbulEkrem Imamoglu of the main opposition party, the pro-secular Republican People's Party (CHP), and AKP candidate Murat Kurum, former minister of urbanization and environment.
However, Imamoglu, a popular figure touted as a possible future challenger to Erdogan, ran without the support of some of the parties that helped him win in 2019.
The pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party and the nationalist IYI party have fielded their own candidates in the race, which could siphon off votes from Imamoglu.
An alliance of six opposition parties led by the CHP disintegrated after failing to oust Erdogan in last year's elections, unable to capitalize on the economic crisis and the government's poor initial response to the crisis . last year's devastating earthquake which killed more than 53,000 people.
Hamish Kinnear, senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft, said if Imamoglu holds on to Istanbul, he will be well placed to unify the divided opposition and launch a bid for the presidency in 2028.
However, losing Istanbul would be a blow to both Imamoglu and the opposition, Kinnear said.
Meanwhile, a new religious-conservative party, the New Welfare Party (YRP), is appealing to voters disillusioned with Erdogan's handling of the economy and expected to take some votes away from its candidates.
In Ankara, outgoing mayor Mansur Yavas, also seen as a potential future challenger to Erdogan, is expected to keep his post, according to opinion polls.
His opponent Turgut Altinok, AKP candidate and mayor of the Kecioren district in Ankara, failed to arouse the enthusiasm of his supporters.
In Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast, the DEM party was poised to win many municipalities, but it is unclear whether it will be allowed to keep them. In previous years, Erdogan's government removed pro-Kurdish elected mayors over alleged ties to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed administrators.
Erdogan, who has presided over Turkey for more than two decades as prime minister since 2003 and president since 2014, has been advocating a new constitution it would put family values first. He does not have enough votes to adopt a new constitution now, but a good showing could allow him to woo some conservative, nationalist or Islamic lawmakers from the opposition camp to secure the necessary two-thirds majority.
Berk Esen, associate professor of political science at Istanbul's Sabanci University, said Erdogan was pushing for a new constitution that was more conservative than the current version to expand and define his legacy.
This is where local elections come into play.
This would be a great opportunity for Erdogan to leave his political mark, Esen said.
Kiper reported from Bodrum, Turkey.
