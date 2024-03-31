Imran Khan and Lekha rent an apartment; know its cost per month





Mumbai: Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his partner Lekha Washington have secured a rental property in Mumbai. They rented a high-end apartment in the popular Bandra area, which is owned by famous Bollywood director Karan Johar.

The new Bandra residence

Reportedly, the apartment was rented to filmmaker Karan Johar for a whopping monthly cost of Rs 9 lakh. Previously, Imran Khan lived in his own bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra.

They will live in the three-story Clefepete apartment on Carter Road. This rental contract, documented on March 20, 2024, is set for a period of three years and was revealed by Zapkey, a real estate data platform.

Confirmation of the relationship

Imran Khan recently revealed his relationship with Lekha Washington. Before that, he was married to Avantika Malik; they divorced in 2019. Khan lived in a bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra.

Candid interview with Imran Khan

In an interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan spoke about the value of his privacy while confirming his relationship with Lekha Washington. He clarified: The rumors about my romantic involvement with Lekha Washington are indeed true. I have been divorced and separated since February 2019.

Khan also shared details about his blossoming romance with Lekha, which began during lockdown. He explained that Lekha and I became close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I separated from Avantika and about a year after she separated from her partner, contrary to reports that they were married.

Upcoming projects

Imran Khan is set to return to the screen in an OTT series directed by Abbas Tyrewala, who had earlier directed him in the popular film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

