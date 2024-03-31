Politics
Rishi Sunak shares Easter message paying tribute to the 'incredible work of churches and Christian communities' across the UK
THE Prime Minister has shared an Easter message to the nation – paying tribute to the UK's churches and Christian communities.
Rishi Sunak wished Britons a happy Easter from Downing Street this morning, saying the festive weekend was a time for reflection.
Opposition leader Keir Starmer also sent a message to the country and said he was turning his thoughts to “a new beginning, our future and how things can change for the better”.
The Prime Minister shared the short speech online, thanking Christians for their “incredible work”.
He said: “Happy Easter to everyone. This weekend, as people come together to celebrate and reflect on the message at the heart of Easter, I want to pay tribute to the incredible work of Christians in this country.
“To churches, charities, volunteers and fundraisers who live the Christian values of compassion, charity and self-sacrifice, supporting those in need and demonstrating what it means to love your neighbor.”
Mr Sunak said he was also thinking of Christians around the world who have been “persecuted because of their faith”.
He went on to wish Britons a peaceful weekend: “For many of us in the UK, Easter is an opportunity to pause and reflect, and an opportunity to spend valuable time with our families and a time to enjoy the start of spring.
“So this weekend, let me wish you all a very happy and peaceful Easter.”
The Labor Party leader also sent his best wishes to the nation.
Mr Starmer said: “The Easter story is one of hope and renewal, of victory over adversity and of light prevailing over darkness.
“As families and friends gather to celebrate the holidays, we turn our thoughts to new beginnings, to our future, and to how things can change for the better.”
He emphasized the importance of faith, saying: “It’s a place where people can put a lot of effort into it and find comfort, hope and a sense of security.
“This Easter, I would like to express my gratitude to the Christian community in the UK and beyond, for their generosity and compassion.
“In this time of optimism and new beginnings, I thank them for all they do and wish all of you celebrating a very happy Easter.”
It comes as King Charles today attended his first major public event since revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer.
The monarch, 75, joined Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this morning.
He smiled and waved to his well-wishers as he made his way to the service.
For many of us in the UK, Easter is an opportunity to pause and reflect, as well as spending valuable time with our families and enjoying the start of spring.
Rishi Sunak
One person shouted, “Happy Easter,” to which Charles waved his arm and replied, “And yours.”
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson arrived at the chapel moments before the King and Queen.
The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, also made an appearance, as did the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
Among those gathered to watch the royal arrivals at Windsor was Anne Daley, from Cardiff, who waved a Welsh flag when the king appeared.
The 65-year-old said: “Did you see the smile (Charles) gave me? He pointed at my flag.”
She added: “He had a lovely smile. He looked good. I think he was happy that we all came.”
The king's presence at the church will be seen as a move aimed at “reassuring the public” after the shocking news concerning his daughter-in-law.
But the service is a smaller version of the annual gathering, with fewer members of the royal family, because the king has suspended his duties to the public while he himself continues his cancer treatment.
The king was applauded by the public as he left the Saint-Georges chapel.
The service ended around 11:45 a.m. before Charles and the Queen emerged from the chapel to shouts of “Happy Easter”.
The Prime Minister's speech in full
Happy Easter everyone. This weekend, as people come together to celebrate and reflect on the message at the heart of Easter, I want to pay tribute to the incredible work of Christians in this country.
To churches, charities, volunteers and fundraisers who live the Christian values of compassion, charity and self-sacrifice, supporting those in need and demonstrating what it means to love your neighbor.
Many, I know, will also think of those suffering around the world and of Christians persecuted for their faith, who cannot celebrate Easter freely.
For many of us in the UK, Easter is an opportunity to pause and reflect, as well as spending valuable time with our families and enjoying the start of spring.
So this weekend, let me wish you all a very happy and peaceful Easter.
