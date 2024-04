Could Donald Trump's reckless speeches push him to prison?

IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

Rep. Jamie Raskin says Biden should say no to GOP House invitation10:56

Why Trump's legal team is a club you don't want to join05:54

We don't need your favors: Maryland governor calls on GOP to intervene after bridge collapse 08:49

RNC is in ruins: How the Biden-Harris campaign can profit from the chaos11:46

Election deniers are trying to 'overwhelm the system': Rep. Eric Swalwell on the dangers for the 2024 elections07:52

Former RNC Chairman Calls Current GOP Frustrating to Monitor What Trump Wants06:02

King Chaos vs. Joe Biden: Biden-Harris co-chair says Biden is focused on government, not Trump's legal battles07:48

Why Donald Trump would never file for bankruptcy12:07

Voters won't forgive a hypocrite: Biden campaign denounces Donald Trump as broke09:20

Why GOP House members don't believe MTG will oust President Johnson10:15

'She's Green': How Judge Cannon's Inexperience Affects Trump's Classified Documents Case 06:40

'I'm very angry': Michael Cohen slams SDNY and DOJ for lack of transparency in Trump hush money affair 12:08

Top Democrat on Foreign Affairs Committee: Tragic blocking of crucial aid to Ukraine by House Republicans10:40

Former Giuliani associate reveals what it will take for the Trump camp to wake up from bigoted behavior 10:24

“Miserable to be in Congress”: the big problems within the Republican Conference11:43

Demoralizing: Analysts analyze the impact of Trump's pardon plan for insurrections on American justice06:45

He won late: how Trump continues to evade criminal trials 10:39

Catastrophic: a senior Democrat denounces the House of Republicans for trying to drain funding from the Department of Defense09:09

Their voice matters: Michigan Rep calls on President Biden to meet with Arab, Muslim leaders 10:42

'Bad choice': Garland's decision to choose Hur as special counsel was a mistake, legal expert says 09:22

Donald Trump once again attacked the judge and his daughter in the financial silence criminal case. Kristy Greenburg and Tim O'Brien join The Weekend to discuss why his defiance could land him in prison. March 31, 2024

