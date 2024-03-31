Politics
Prabowo heads to China today to meet President Xi Jinping: National Okezone
JAKARTA – Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto left for China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping today Sunday (31/3/2024). So, for what purpose did the two meet?
Head of Public Relations of the General Secretariat of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense (Kemhan), TNI Brigadier General Edwin Adrian Sumantha, said that Prabowo Subianto is on an official visit to China until April 2, 2024.
“Minister of Defense Mr. Prabowo Subianto today left Jakarta at 06:00 WIB via Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport to pay an official visit to the People's Republic of China until April 2, 2024,” Edwin told the journalists on Sunday (31/3/2024).
Edwin said that during the visit, Prabowo was expected to meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang as well as other relevant senior officials.
The main objective of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and China and increase cooperation in the defense sector, he said.
Follow Okezone News on Google News
Be up to date with all the latest Okezone news with just one account on ORION, sign up now with
Click here
and I look forward to more interesting surprises
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.okezone.com/read/2024/03/31/337/2990657/prabowo-hari-ini-ke-china-temui-presiden-xi-jinping
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prabowo heads to China today to meet President Xi Jinping: National Okezone
- Could Donald Trump's reckless speeches push him to prison?
- Rishi Sunak shares Easter message paying tribute to the 'incredible work of churches and Christian communities' across the UK
- Tennessee native Franklin prepares for Hollywood week on 'American Idol'
- Danielle Collins wins the Miami Open on her last attempt, topping Elena Rybakina in straight sets
- Thom Sweeney, English tailor for celebrities, opens its doors in Los Angeles
- Here's why Vanguard's largest growth fund continues to outperform the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite
- Set up AdServices | Privacy Sandbox | Google for developers
- A tsunami is not expected from the Aleutian Islands earthquake this morning
- Imran Khan and Lekha rent an apartment; know its cost per month
- At PM Modi's rally in Meerut, message against corruption and searches on Katchatheevu | Latest news India
- Bollywood stars Salman, Aamir and others step into iconic characters in sitcom Friends ReimaginedByAI