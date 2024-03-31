PM Modi Meerut rally: NDA fights corruption, opposition to save corruption, says PM





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut and said the upcoming polls would not be about electing a government, but about forming a government. “Viksit Bharat” (developed India). While addressing a mega rally in Meerut, PM Modi also lashed out at the opposition and said some people were upset because he was taking action against corruption, a mockery apparent in the recent arrests of Indian bloc leaders in central agencies. MAIN POINTS OF PM MODI’S SPEECH IN MEERUT “In the last ten years, the country has seen that we have started to fight against corruption. We have ensured that no middleman can steal money from the poor. I am fighting against corruption, that is why the corrupt are now behind bars.” » said Prime Minister Modi.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also said that the upcoming elections will be between the NDA, which fights against corruption, and the other group, which fights to save the corrupt. “Modi's mantra is 'Bhrashtachar hatao' and they say 'Bhrashtacahri bachao'. This election is between the NDA, which fights against corruption, and the other group, which fights to save the corrupt,” he said. -he adds.

“The farmer-hating INDI alliance did not even give due respect to Chaudhary Charan Singh. The entire country saw what the INDI alliance did in Parliament during the discussion. When our younger brother Jayant Chaudhary stood up to speak in Parliament regarding the Bharat Ratna, an attempt was made to stop him, an attempt was made to humiliate him. Congress and SP should go door to door and apologize to the farmers of this region for this,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that he is not just investigating the corrupt but returning the wealth stolen from the people to them. “I am not only investigating the corrupt. I have the guarantee that whoever plundered the people of my country, I will return the wealth stolen from my people,” he said.

“Our government has already started preparations for the third term. We are establishing a road map for the next five years. Work is progressing rapidly on the major decisions we need to take in the first 100 days,” said the Prime Minister. Minister Modi. “In the last ten years you have only seen the beginning of development, now we need to take the country much further,” he added. Published by: Sahil Sinha Published on: March 31, 2024 To agree

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-meerut-rally-lok-sabha-elections-congress-kerjriwal-arrest-bjp-election-campaign-2521426-2024-03-31 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos