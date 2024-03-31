Donald Trump warns Americans 'won't have a country' if he loses in November





Former President Donald Trump said Americans would have “no country left” if they didn't vote for him in November.

Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, addressed a variety of topics — including his likely rematch with Democratic rival President Joe Biden on Nov. 5 — during an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade , broadcast Saturday evening.

“The most important day in the history of our country will be November 5,” Trump said. “Our country is in bad shape. And that's going to change on November 5, and if that doesn't change, we won't have a country anymore.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump's campaign, doubled down on the former president's comments, telling Newsweek in an email Saturday evening: “Without law, order, and the safety of all Americans, we would not we will have more countries.”

The former president addressed several additional topics during the Fox News interview, including Truth Social and the killing of an NYPD officer.

Former President Donald Trump on March 25, 2024 in New York. Former President Donald Trump on March 25, 2024 in New York. Getty/Michael M. Santiago Mexican President's Border Proposal

During the One Nation segment with Brian Kilmeade, one of the topics Trump discussed was Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's recent appearance on 60 Minutes. During the interview, which aired March 24, the Mexican president proposed ways the United States could stem the tide of migrants at its southern border, drawing criticism from conservative lawmakers.

López Obrador suggested four steps the U.S. government could take to address the political and economic instabilities behind recent waves of migrants: dedicate $20 billion a year to poor countries in Latin America and the Caribbean; lift sanctions against Venezuela; end the Cuban embargo; and legalize law-abiding undocumented Mexican migrants living in the United States.

Trump blasted the Mexican president's proposal, saying “Mexico just asked for $10 billion a year…I wouldn't give them 10 cents.”

When Kilmeade asked him what had changed, the former president replied: “It's very simple, a lack of respect for the president. They would never say that to me.”

Jonathan Diller, New York Police Department officer

The former president spoke with Kilmeade earlier this week after attending the wake for New York City police officer Jonathan Diller, 31, who was killed in the line of duty Monday after was shot during a traffic stop in Queens. Guy Rivera, 34, was charged with first-degree murder this week. Rivera has already made at least 21 arrests, the New York Times reported.

Trump described meeting the slain officer's family during his interview with the Fox News host.

During his visit, Trump met with Diller's family, including his wife Stephanie and his 1-year-old son.

“Stephanie is amazing,” Trump said. “And they wanted me to be there, and I wanted to be there. They are devastated. The family is devastated. The police force is devastated. The whole country feels this. And it's happening more and more, and it's is truly a lack of respect for law and order and we need to restore law and order to our country.”

Trump attended Diller's wake Thursday in Massapequa, Long Island, while Biden was in New York for a campaign fundraising event hosted by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Kilmeade asked the MAGA leader if he thought, based on “logistics,” it would have been possible for the president to visit the family that day.

“I would say within a half hour depending on the mode of travel, so you know they're traveling pretty quickly,” Trump said. “I think politically he can't support the police. I think he's making a mistake too, but I think politically his base won't let him support the police. I support the police, I would say to the highest level of all. president by far, maybe double or triple, and they knew that that was why when I entered this funerary power, it was like love.”

Social truth

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), an existing shell company, agreed Friday to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), paving the way for the former president's company to go public. The new entity manages Truth Social, a social media platform created two years ago as an alternative to Facebook and Twitter, now X.

Wall Street values ​​TMTG at around $9 billion.

Holding a 58 percent stake, Trump, if elected in November, would be the first U.S. president to own a majority stake in a publicly traded company. However, this wouldn't be the first time he's had a share in the stock market.

Trump spoke out about the merger and Truth Social during his interview with the Fox News host.

Kilmeade asked Trump: “You probably have another $5 billion in your checking account, what does that mean for you?” »

“The truth was incredible,” Trump said. “It gave me a voice. And when I got banned from Twitter, it was vicious, and then all of a sudden, I didn't have a voice. And now it's public. And the stock exploded. And really, I think in the truest sense of the word, it's really a good sign of where the people of this country are. I consider this a poll. And I call it the voice. It's the voice of America. It’s my voice.”

Updated 3/30/24, 11:10 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information and context.

Uncommon Knowledge

