Erdogan's battle for Istanbul





Turkish President and head of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a rally ahead of national municipal elections, in Istanbul, March 24, 2024. FRANCISCO SECO / AP When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took the stage at the old Atatrk Airport on the European side of Istanbul on Sunday March 24, he did not look like a typical politician. After barely mentioning the name of Murat Kurum, the candidate nominated by his party, the Justice and Development Party (AKP), to take back the metropolis from the opposition, he declared to the crowd: “I hope that Istanbul will find its owners this “April 1st”, the day after the municipal elections. To the audience's “yes”, he replied: “This is the city to which I have dedicated my life and to which I will dedicate my last breath.” Everything was said, straight away and without too much artifice, with apparently sincere words. Born in Istanbul and raised in one of the most popular neighborhoods, “Tayyip Bey”, as his supporters call him, has never really left the city which was the springboard of his dazzling political career. Elected mayor in 1994 for a highly publicized term, he maintained control over the affairs and management of the megalopolis for nearly 25 years with his AKP supporters, winning electoral victories until his crushing defeat in 2019 against to the opponent Ekrem Imamoglu, now a candidate for his own succession. Istanbul is “the key element of Erdogan's 'brand,'” said analyst and journalist Amberin Zaman. It is a global city that, beyond its symbolic importance to the president, represents nearly half of the country's tax base and about a third of its economic output. Its governance constitutes an invaluable source of influence for political authorities, significant access to public and private resources. “He can afford to lose Izmir and Ankara again, which seems likely, but not Istanbul, where victory has become essential for him,” said journalist Mehmet Altan. Learn more Subscribers only Istanbul mayoral election: Erdogan's party and opposition face tight race The outgoing mayor, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), is running with a real chance of retaining his seat. Erdogan therefore decided to enter the arena in the final stretch. This is an opportunity for him to take on a role that he has always loved: that of the leader who throws himself into the fray, harangues the crowd and challenges his opponent of the moment to a duel, the only one capable of making him The shadow. His “dear Ekrem”, as he referred to him by name for the very first time on Sunday March 24. Candidate “without political personality” Kurum, a loyal supporter hand-picked by the president, has never managed to break the image of a technocrat without charisma that has remained with him. Former minister of urban planning and the environment, whose government mandate was marked by an amnesty law regularizing substandard housing, aggravating the consequences of the 2023 earthquake, Kurum does not inspire enthusiasm. His repeated mistakes didn't help. And unlike his predecessors, he even remained in second position in almost all the polls, despite the know-how and resources of the AKP, its local network and its very wide media coverage. You have 64.95% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/03/31/erdogan-s-battle-for-istanbul_6666941_4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos