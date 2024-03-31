Prabowo leaves for China today to respond to President Xi Jinping's invitation





Sunday March 31, 2024 – 01:56 WIB

JakartaThe President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, is reportedly visiting China and will leave today, Sunday, March 31, until April 2, 2024. Read also: Observer: Megawati-Prabowo has potential to meet, but not necessarily join cabinet This was announced directly by the Chinese government, through the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, in a press release published on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who stated that Prabowo would make the visit at the invitation of the Chinese president. Xi Jinping and the two men would hold talks. “Prabowo will also meet with Premier Li Qiang. They will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern,” he said, citing BETWEENSunday March 2024. Read also: Is PPP tempted to join Prabowo’s Grand Coalition? This is Sandiaga's surprising response  Xi Jinping takes presidential oath Lin Jian said that China and Indonesia are two countries that enjoy a deep and strong friendship, and it will always be so: “We share deep traditional friendship and close and strong cooperation,” he said. he declares. Read also: Prabowo appreciates Golkar Festival: we have to learn, there is a lot of knowledge The press release said that in recent years, under the leadership of President Xi and President Joko Widodo, bilateral relations between the two countries have maintained strong growth momentum and entered a new stage in building a community of destiny. According to Lin Jian, Prabowo's visit to China will be his first overseas visit as president-elect, which shows the strength of China-Indonesia relations. “This visit is an excellent opportunity to continue strengthening traditional friendship, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation and better synergize development strategies to set a good example of developing countries embracing a shared future,” he said. he declared. He added that the visit was also an opportunity for the two countries to work in solidarity for mutual development. Previously, in February, Prabowo received congratulations for the interim results quick account election. Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang immediately went to Prabowo's residence to convey his congratulations. “Thank you, Your Excellency Pak Prabowo (for) quickly accepting my visit and (I say) congratulations,” Kang wrote on his X account. Next page “This visit is an excellent opportunity to continue strengthening traditional friendship, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation and better synergize development strategies to set a good example of developing countries embracing a shared future,” he said. he declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.viva.co.id/berita/dunia/1701577-prabowo-subianto-akan-kunjungi-china-untuk-penuhi-undangan-presiden-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos