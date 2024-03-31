Trump's Bible Could Land Him Eternal Damnation





I have vivid memories of then-President Donald Trump standing in front of St. Johns Episcopal Church, directly across from the White House, using the Bible as a prop. Ironically and tellingly, Trump seemed uncomfortable with the Holy Scriptures and ended up holding the Bible upside down. If he had actually read the Bible, it could have changed his worldview.

And now he's selling his new Bible, the Bless the USA Bible, for $59.99 (more than most Bibles cost). Of course, he gets all the profits. He launched his new business in the middle of Holy Week for Christians, ahead of Jesus' crucifixion on Friday and resurrection on Sunday. In the commercial video Trump made to sell his new Bible, he explicitly talks about Holy Week, Easter, Jesus, God and Christian values ​​more than ever before.

Donald Trump has gone from using the Bible as a prop to turning our Holy Scriptures into a commodity. Words are no longer enough for what he says and does, the most common word describing his unprecedented personal, political and presidential behavior.

But I have better words, religious words. I and many other religious leaders are willing to accuse Donald Trump of two other things.

The first is idolatry, false worship. Trump's proclaimed white Christian nationalism directly identifies the problem. First, the most inclusive and welcoming message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is made white by the racial grievance marketer. Second, the word Christian is distorted and unrecognizable. Service, sacrifice and love are being replaced by control and domination with Trump's religious followers shamelessly aiming for control in their seven mountains strategy with right-wing Christians running government, business, media, education, family, arts/entertainment and, of course, religion. . And in direct contradiction to Jesus' instruction to his disciples to make disciples in every nation, Trump's faith will be nationalism, not only positively loving one's own country, but asserting the power of one nation over others. Trump's Bible features a country's documents and puts the words God Bless the USA on the cover. This is idolatry, false worship of a nation.

The second word is heresy, which means to lead Christians and others away from Christ. Donald Trump and his MAGA movement deny the truest and deepest teaching of Jesus in places like his Sermon on the Mount. The worship of wealth and complete disregard for the poorest and most vulnerable brings the judgment of Jesus in chapter 25 of Matthew's gospel, As you did to me to the least of these.

And the life of lies that Donald Trump has led and deliberately spread to the detriment of our nation completely contradicts the words of Jesus in the Gospel of John: You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.

Invoking God, Mr. Trump, in the making and selling of your Bible is a very dangerous thing, not only for the soul of the nation but also for yours.

While Trump has led a political trajectory of fear, hatred, and violence in our public discourse, Jesus says in the Beatitudes: Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.

And all efforts by the Republican Party, which Donald Trump now firmly controls, to suppress and subvert the voices and votes of people of color are a direct attack on the image of God, the imago dei, laid out in the first chapter of the book. first book of the Bible in Genesis 1:26. Then God said: Let us make all humanity in our image and likeness. Are Donald Trump's white evangelical supporters really ready to recognize their chosen party's plans to disenfranchise their black and brown brothers and sisters in Christ, even in black churches as voting sites?

The divinely created equality of all God's children is far greater than the small world of Donald Trump, who wants to take over our political nation. Invoking God, Mr. Trump, in the making and selling of your Bible is a very dangerous thing, not only for the soul of the nation but also for yours. You once said that you never felt the need to ask God for forgiveness in your life. You may want to reconsider this now.

Jim Wallis is the author of The False White Gospel: Rejecting Christian Nationalism, Reclaiming True Faith, and Refounding Democracy. He is the inaugural Archbishop Desmond Tutu Chair in Faith and Justice at Georgetown University and the director of its new Center on Faith and Justice. He served on President Obama's first White House Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships and is the author of several New York Times bestselling books, including Gods Politics. In 2022 and 2023, Washingtonian magazine named Wallis one of the 500 most influential people shaping policy in Washington. Wallis is also the founder of Sojourners.

