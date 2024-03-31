President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on LK Advani in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

LK Advani's family members were also present at the ceremony

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, to BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani at his residence.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and family members of Mr Advani, said Rashtrapati Bhavan in an article on X.

Prime Minister Modi sat next to Mr Advani while the President paid tribute to the veteran leader with Bharat Ratna.

A doyenne of Indian politics, Mr. Advani served the nation with unwavering dedication and distinction for over seven decades, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, adding that as a parliamentarian, his emphasis on dialogue enriched traditions parliamentarians.

Whether as Home Minister or Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Advani always put the national interest first, which earned him the respect and admiration of all parties, he said. -he declared in a series of messages on X.

“His long and tireless struggle for the cultural regeneration of India culminated in the reconstruction of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya in 2024,” the text said.

Among the handful of post-independence political leaders who succeeded in reshaping the national agenda and putting it on the path of development, Mr. Advani's achievements constitute the best expression of the genius of India and its inclusive traditions, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said while sharing photos of the ceremony on X.

Born in Karachi (now Pakistan) in 1927, Mr. Advani migrated to India in 1947 during Partition.

The 96-year-old BJP stalwart was Deputy Prime Minister from June 2002 to May 2004 and Union Home Minister from October 1999 to May 2004. He served as BJP President on several occasions: from 1986 to 1990, from 1993 to 1998 and from 2004 to 2005.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan said that with his vision of cultural nationalism, Mr. Advani worked hard for decades, across the country, and brought about a transformation in the socio-political landscape.

“When the Emergency put Indian democracy in danger, the tireless crusader in him helped protect it against authoritarian tendencies,” the message read.

As Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Janata Party government (1977-79), Mr. Advani was instrumental in restoring democracy by dismantling the undemocratic legal edifice of Emergency, reads the profile of the veteran leader shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

His contribution at the time was as intellectually inspiring as it was politically impactful.

A high point in Mr. Advani's political life came when he led the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 1980s and laid the foundation for the revival of cultural nationalism.

“His fight culminated in the reconstruction of the magnificent Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya in 2024, fulfilling the decades-old aspirations of countless Indians,” it reads.

During his tenure as India's Home Minister, Mr. Advani brought about the most comprehensive reforms to India's national security system. He adopted a proactive and uncompromising approach to combat cross-border terrorism and made sincere and consistent efforts to bring peace to Kashmir.

His emphasis on harmonious center-state relations resulted in the creation of three new states: Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

Mr. Advani's eventful political life will be remembered for his determined and diligent pursuit of enduring fundamental ideals such as upholding democracy, cultural nationalism and clean politics, according to the profile of the veteran leader shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During his fight against the Emergency (1975-77), Mr. Advani spent 19 months in Bangalore Central Jail.

His book A Prisoner's Scrap-Book (1977) is hailed worldwide as one of the best works of prison literature, the profile said, adding that Mr. Advani has always set exemplary standards in political ethics.

Considered a statesman combining intellectualism, integrity and mass appeal, Mr. Advani is an avid reader and a prolific writer.

For his exceptional services in public life, Mr Advani was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian honour, in 2015.

This year, the government announced five Bharat Ratna awards – one to Mr Advani and four posthumously to former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan and two former Bihar chief ministers Karpoori Thakur.

Mr. Rao, Mr. Singh, Mr. Swaminathan and Mr. Thakur's family members received the award from the President on Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

