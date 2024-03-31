



The chairman of the Conservative Party has branded Britain's Reform leader Richard Tice a “menacing tyrant” after the latter warned he could embarrass another senior Tory. The quarrel between the two parties arises following a devastating poll for the governmentwhich shows that the Conservatives risk falling below 100 seats in Parliament after the next election. But the same analysis of 15,000 voters found that while Reform if they withdrew, the conservatives would get closer to 150 seats. Reform UK, in its previous iteration as the Brexit Party, did not compete for the seats the Conservatives already held in the 2019 election – as then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought a mandate for “bring Brexit to fruition”. But today's row makes the chances of a similar deal in the next election extremely slim. The argument broke out after Conservative Deputy Speaker Jonathan Gullis criticized Mr Tice and the selection of Reform candidates in the Mail On Sunday. Mr Tice later posted on social media: “With a special Easter message to Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis: given the extensive amount of embarrassing personal information we hold on you, I suggest you stop your attacks on me.” In response, Richard Holden, chairman of the Conservative Party, posted: “What a menacing tyrant Richard Tice exposes himself to be. “Stupid man.” Mark Jenkinson, a senior government leader, said Mr Tice was “not just a political weather vane, but also a thin-skinned tyrant – who knew?” Learn more:

Who are the Reformed and what do they represent?

Conservatives facing an “extinction event” (Farage)

British reform leader threatens further defections

Mr. Gullis's criticisms appeared in an article which claimed that Reformers – including Nigel Farage is director – had chosen candidates for the Commons including a convicted animal abuser and a fortune teller who sold spells for £200 on the site OnlyFans. The MP told the Mail On Sunday: “The Reform Party claims its candidates were vetted and given all this information was in the public domain we can only assume these figures met Mr Tice's criteria. “We're obviously not talking about 'a few bad eggs' here. If you promote candidates who are banned from keeping dogs, how can you honestly say that they are capable of looking out for the interests of their constituents?”

The confrontation between the two parties reached new heights when one of Mr. Gullis's predecessors as vice president, Lee Anderson, left the conservatives to join the reformists. There are reports that Reformers are courting more conservatives, including Mr. Gullis, although he has denied this.

Allow cookies once Listen above then tap here to follow election dysfunction wherever you get your podcasts Isle of Wight Conservative MP Bob Seely told the Sun On on Sunday that Reformers “tried to tempt him” weeks before Mr Anderson's defection. But he said he recognizes “a stupid deal when I see it” – calling the Reform Party a “ragtag group with no hope of governing or leading.”

