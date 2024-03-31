Get to know red edible oil and the difference from regular cooking oil? Read the explanation





JawaPos.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo recently promoted a new type of cooking oil, namely red oil. Red edible oil is considered a healthier choice and nutritionists confirm this. However, the use of red oil still requires limitations. Even though it is safe to use, red oil does not mean that it is rich in vitamin E. For your information, red edible oil is safe and cannot trigger any ill effects on the body when consumed in excess. Reporting from kominfo.jatimprov page, Sunday (31/8), Lailatul Muniroh SKM M Kes Nutrition Expert from Airlangga University explained that the nutritional content of red oil is indeed higher. However, red edible oil is also more susceptible to oxidation, which can shorten its shelf life, since it is unprocessed. whitening which may contain higher levels of contaminants, which may affect the quality and safety of the final product. Previously, Jokowi inaugurated Indonesia's first red edible oil pilot factory in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Jokowi believes that the production of red edible oil can increase the competitiveness of domestic producers' products palm oil. Also read: Jokowi inaugurates red edible oil factory, encourages people to use it The president explained that the price of red edible oil is cheaper than cooking oil in the market. This means that this item can be competitive in the market and is competitive and priced competitively. Apart from this, the vitamin A and vitamin E content of red edible oil is also maintained. “This makes this product not only healthy but also economical for the community,” added the Indonesian number one. Factory with a production capacity of 10 tons of CPO (crude palm oil) per day is expected to produce around 7 tonnes of red edible oil every day. Jokowi invited the public to use national products as a step to support the sustainable marketing and consumption of products.

