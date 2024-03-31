Erdogan votes and polling stations in Turkey's municipal elections close





Erdogan plans to monitor the results from Istanbul and speak once the conclusion of the elections is known.

President Erdoan votes at Saffet Çebi College in Istanbul on March 31, 2024. (Photo X, @trpresidency) Officials said polling stations across the country were officially closed Sunday after the municipal elections. Ahmet Yener, chairman of the Supreme Electoral Council, told reporters that the voting process went “without any problems, except for a few incidents.” Clashes between two groups left one dead and at least 10 injured during Sunday's local elections in southeastern Turkey, Sputnik reported. The incident, which took place in the village of Agaclidere, located 30 kilometers from the city of Diyarbakir, reportedly degenerated into violence and involved firearms, stones and wooden bars. A bullet hit the vehicle of a local journalist. More specifically, medical teams and gendarmerie forces were dispatched to the site, where the injured were transported to hospitals for treatment. In addition, two ambulances were damaged by stone throwing. Erdogan votes in local elections and encourages voting Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cast his vote in Turkey's municipal elections in Istanbul's Uskudar district on Sunday. Erdogan stressed the importance of voter participation, asking all eligible residents to turn out and vote. He called these elections “the beginning of a new era in our country” in a speech to journalists. He referred to last year's hotly contested legislative and presidential elections, as well as this year's municipal elections, saying: “I hope they will contribute to the start of a new era, a new century in our country”. The president regularly speaks of the entry into a new “century of Turkey” and he said he was optimistic that the elections would lead to “a favorable outcome” for the nation. Erdogan plans to monitor the results from Istanbul and speak once the conclusion of the elections is known. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. in eastern Turkey, and elsewhere they started at 8 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively, while the first results are expected at 10 p.m. later this evening. More than 61 million registered voters are expected to vote. Elections were held for 973 district mayors, 390 city mayors and 50,336 mukhtars, or local government leaders, as well as the provincial general assembly and municipal councils. Erdogan aims to regain control of Istanbul from his rival and mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the opposition party, who took control in 2019. A tense race is expected as Imamoglu faces Erdogan's party AKP candidate Murat Kurum. Factors that will weigh on the results include the current economic situation, with inflation near 70 percent, and Kurdish voters yearning for political change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/erdogan-votes–polling-stations-in-turkey-municipal-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos