



Thousands of people took part in a protest accusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party of rigging next month's national elections. The “Save Democracy” rally, organized by an alliance of India opposition parties, was the first major public demonstration against the arrest of Mr Modi's main political rival Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month. Mr. Kejriwal, New Delhi's highest elected official and a prominent anti-corruption activist, was arrested by the Federal Enforcement Directorate, which is controlled by That of Mr. Modi government, under accusations his party and ministers accepted a billion rupees (£9.5 million) in bribes over the city's alcohol policy. Picture:

Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Reuters



The Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man's Party, says the charges against Mr. Kejriwal are fabricated and politically motivated. But Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the opposition rally was aimed at hiding its corrupt actions. “Narendra Modi is trying to rig matches in this election,” Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi said at the rally in New Delhi, as the crowd chanted: “Shame!” Mr Gandhi's party has ruled India for more than two-thirds of the time since independence in 1947, but has struggled since Mr Modi came to power a decade ago. “If the BJP wins these rigged elections and changes the constitution, it will set the country on fire,” Mr. Gandhi added. “This is not an ordinary election. This election is about saving the country, protecting our constitution.” Picture:

Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Reuters



Mr Kejriwal's arrest is seen as a setback for the opposition bloc, which poses the main challenge to Mr Modi's party in national elections to be held over six weeks from April 19. The election is widely expected to give Mr. Modi a rare third term.

Sunita Kejriwal. Photo: Reuters



Critics of the prime minister have alleged that he used investigative agencies and tax authorities as weapons to eliminate political opponents and reduce the chances of fair elections, something the BJP denies. “This fascism will not work in India,” Mr. Kejriwal’s wife Sunita said at the rally. “We will fight and we will win.”

