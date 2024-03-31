51 people sentenced to five years for May 9 riots





GUJRANWALA:

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday sentenced 51 people to five years in prison for attacking the Gujranwala cantonment on May 9, 2023, following the first arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan – the first group of suspects to be sentenced in the country. Cases linked to May 9.

These suspects were arrested by Rahwali Cantt police on charges of attacks on sensitive military installations, arson, murder of a citizen and attacks on police officers causing injury to them, as well as vandalism of government property.

ATC judge Natasha Naseem Sipra sentenced the suspects to five years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each, with an additional 10 days' imprisonment for failure under of different articles of the anti-terrorism law of 1997.

For the other five charges, including roadblock, they were sentenced to one year in prison under the provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for each count. However, the prosecution failed to prove the murder and attempted murder charges against them.

Read Alleged May 9 rioters receive relief in Rawalpindi

All sentences handed down by the court will be cumulative and, in default of payment of the fine, the convicts will be liable to an additional 10 days of imprisonment.

Following a complaint filed by SHO Mudassar Butt, the Rahwali Cantt Police Station filed a case against 23 identified individuals and around 300 to 400 others for vandalizing public and military properties, injuring 10 police officers, including a superintendent, and causing the loss of civilian life during the May 9 riots last year. In addition, four vehicles were damaged during the unrest.

Subsequently, 51 suspects, including an independent PTI candidate, were apprehended in connection with the unrest. The trial of these individuals continued in prison for three months. Several PTI leaders named in the case are out on interim bail and their trials are ongoing.

The convicted will benefit from article 382-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The article states that the length of time a prisoner has been detained must be taken into account in the prison sentence when a person is found guilty by a court. This means that the periods of detention served so far will also be counted in the announced prison sentences and subtracted from the five-year sentence.

