Donald Trump is set to be sentenced this yearLegal analyst





Former President Donald Trump appears to be “on track” to face a criminal conviction this year, according to former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Glenn Kirschner on Saturday.

In the first of four criminal indictments filed against him last year, Trump faces 34 counts related to allegations that he falsified business records to conceal “hush money” payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence before the 2016 presidential election about an affair the two allegedly had in 2006.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and denies that an affair took place. The grand jury indictment follows an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Although this case is considered by many experts to be the least consequential and damning of Trump's criminal cases, it now appears that it will be the first to go to trial, with the start currently scheduled for Monday, April 15.

Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. attorney and frequent critic of the former president, said in a YouTube video on Saturday that 2024 would be the year Trump would be convicted of at least some of his alleged crimes, after 2023. year of his conviction. various indictments.

Former President Donald Trump appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Saturday that 2024 will see a criminal conviction… Former President Donald Trump appears before the Manhattan Criminal Court. New York Criminal Court, April 4, 2023. Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Saturday that 2024 will see a conviction on criminal charges. More from Seth Wenig – Piscine/AFP via Getty Images

“In 2023, in my videos, I have often said that 2024 will be the year of Trump trials and Trump convictions, and I continue to believe that is true,” Kirschner said. “I think we're on track for Donald Trump to be convicted of some of the crimes he committed this year, 2024.”

He further predicted that Trump would serve prison time by 2025.

Newsweek contacted Trump's office via email Saturday afternoon for comment.

Elsewhere in his video, Kirschner explained why he believes the Manhattan case will go to trial on the current date of April 15, despite the numerous delays other cases involving him have endured. On the one hand, he said there was no longer any reason for Trump's team to appeal, which would result in the proceedings being halted by an appeals court.

Another reason he gave was the judge in the Manhattan case, Judge Juan Merchan, whom he praised as “legitimate” and “serious,” and “determined” to bring the case to trial. He contrasts with Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the federal criminal case against Trump over allegations that he mishandled classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Cannon, a Trump appointee, has been accused by many experts of making questionable decisions in the case that favored the former president's goals. This included granting delays in the scheduled trial date and granting the Trump legal team's request that more classified information not be redacted from records provided to them for discovery .

