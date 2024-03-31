Politics
Ganjar's legal team suggests Otto Hasibuan ask judge to present Jokowi at Constitutional Court session
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The legal team of the number 3 pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, advised the legal team of the number 2 pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, present the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo during the hearing on the 2024 presidential election dispute (pilpres) at the Constitutional Court (MK).
This was conveyed by Ganjar's legal team, Maqdir Ismail, in response to a statement from Prabowo Otto Hasibuan's legal team that planned to ask the Constitutional Court to present Megawati Soekarnoputri to trial for contesting the presidential election THE.
According to Maqdir Ismail, the presence of the Head of State at the hearing of the Constitutional Court is important to explain the alleged politicization of Social Assistance (Bansos) by the government to win over a partner. Prabowo-Gibran.
Also read: Responding to Anies and Ganjar, Prabowo camp asks Megawati to be present at MK presidential election session
“In my opinion, Otto Hasibuan's colleagues should ask the jury for permission to present President Joko Widodo and then he will be asked to explain the reasons why he participated in the distribution of social assistance,” Maqdir Ismail told Kompas.com. Sunday (31/3/2024).
“The president also asked the reasons for the distribution of social assistance in front of the palace and in certain places,” he further clarified.
Maqdir also mentioned the daughters of the Head of State of Prabowo during the 2024 presidential election campaign. For example, drinking degan or young coconut in Magelang.
Apart from this, the president is also considered to have explained the reasons for the distribution of food reserves by the National Food Agency and not by the Ministry of Social Affairs (Kemensos).
Indeed, the Ministry of Social Affairs is an institution whose main mission is to distribute all forms of state aid to the community. In addition, so far the Ministry of Social Affairs also has receipt documents and has registered all aid recipients.
“In my opinion, the most appropriate person to ask to be introduced by Pak Prabowo and Gibran's legal advisors is President Joko Widodo,” Maqdir said.
“Because in our opinion, the chaos and violations of the presidential election process, as we stated in our petition, cannot be separated from President Joko Widodo's desire to expand his power through his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” he added.
Maqdir believes that it has no relevance if Megawati Soekarnoputri is presented at the hearing of the Constitutional Court.
Megawati Soekarnoputri did not commit any violations during the 2024 presidential election. This is evident from all actions and words of Megawati as the general chairman of the political party during the 2024 presidential election process.
Also read: Corruption Eradication Committee prosecutor allegedly extorted Rs 3 billion from witness referred to Attorney General's Office
“No actions of Ms. Megawati were wrong or violated ethics during the campaign period, nor were there any words or actions of Ms. Megawati as PDIP General Chairperson that were excessive or violated decency,” he said.
As previously reported, the Prabowo-Gibran camp plans to ask the Constitutional Court to present a number of political party elites at the hearing on the dispute over the results of the 2024 presidential election, including the general chairwoman of the PDI Perjuangan, Megawati Soekarnoputri.
This was conveyed by Otto Hasibuan in response to the camp Ganjar Mahfud and the number 1 duo of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, who asked the Constitutional Court to present four of President Joko Widodo's ministers at the session.
