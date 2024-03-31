Politics
Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi slams Congress for handing over Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, says he can never trust it
The report is based on an RTI response to Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai regarding the then Indira Gandhi government's decision in 1974 to cede the Palk Strait territory to the neighboring country.
ALSO READ: How Indira Gandhi “ceded” an island to Sri Lanka and why this could turn into a major electoral debate
The BJP hopes the issue will come in handy in its efforts to gain political ground in the Dravidian homeland as it gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, especially as it involves neighboring Sri Lanka whose treatment reserved for its Tamil citizens has long been a problem. charged political issue in the state.
Modi said, “Weakening the unity, integrity and interests of India has been the way of working of the Congress for the last 75 years and it continues. »
The report also cites comments by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the issue, a source of dispute between India and Lanka, that he would not hesitate to give up his claims to the island.
Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has spoken out on the controversial issue of Kachchatheevu Island, highlighting its historical importance and concerns over its transfer to Sri Lanka in 1974.
“Some time ago, regarding the island of Kachchatheevu which was ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974 by the Indian government. Anyone outside Tamil Nadu will also understand how important a part of “Bharat” and the Tamil Nadu and, more importantly, a historically important region of Tamil Nadu, in which fishermen had fishing rights for thousands of years without interruption, was mysteriously ceded in 1974. Now, why did this happen? Is there a solution to this problem? Out of curiosity, I contacted the Minister of Foreign Affairs to provide important documents during this period,” he said.
EAM Jaishankar responded, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the public is fully informed about our history.
It is important that people know the whole truth about our past, Jaishankar said on X.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his disdain for the Congress party's actions regarding Katchatheevu.
“Slow applause for the Congress! They willingly gave up Katchatheevu and had no regrets about that either. Sometimes a Congress MLA talks about dividing the nation and sometimes they denigrate Indian culture and traditions. This shows that “They are against the unity and integrity of the country. “They only want to divide or break our nation,” Amit Shah said.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that the decision of the then Congress government at the Center led to the capture and imprisonment of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Lankans while they were sometimes out for a stroll to the island, which is only 25 km from the coast of their state, and are arrested.
The island belonged to India until 1975, he said. Fishermen from Tamil Nadu used to go there earlier, but the agreement that India signed with Lanka during the Indira Gandhi government barred them from doing so, he added.
Unfortunately, neither the DMK nor the Congress is raising the issue, but Modi is doing so because of his commitment to issues relating to the country and its people, he said.
In an inquiry to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi asked why he was remaining silent on the issue and whether he should tell people that not only his party but also his family was responsible for it.
PTI contributions
