Sunak’s crackdown on student visas continues | International students

Rishi Sunak may not go down in history as the man who destroyed higher education in the UK, as one former university leader said, but the Prime Minister's sabre-rattling on International student visas could end up doing just that.

Sunak's drive to crack down on international student numbers coincides with what one expert has called a university funding crisis that could undermine the entire sector.

At the last general election, the Conservative Party led by Boris Johnson said it would maintain and strengthen our global position in higher education. The immigration section of the manifesto pledged: Our student visa will help universities attract talented young people and enable these students to stay to apply here after they graduate.

But the political climate around immigration has changed dramatically. Late last year, James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, said enough was enough and announced plans to review post-study work visas, which allow international graduates to stay and work in the UK. United for two years.

Sunak posted on social media: Immigration is too high. Today we are taking radical action to bring it down, including banning international students from bringing their families to the UK.

It is the latest twist in what former universities minister Chris Skidmore calls the UK's boom and bust policy towards international students.

Noting that Sunak's comments were widely reported abroad, Skidmore said: Everyone is already saying that the Prime Minister's comments were catastrophic. The fact that the Prime Minister said, “We are now cracking down on international students” was a huge signal.

David Pillsbury, former deputy vice-chancellor of Coventry University and a member, with Skidmore, of the International Commission on Higher Education, said the government was probably running out of legislative means to abandon the graduate track before the general elections.

But that won't stop these truly terrible messages from being broadcast to the world when the prime minister throws red meat at his base, Pillsbury said. My personal view is that he will not want to be seen as the man who destroyed higher education in the UK. So hopefully that will limit the extent to which they do anything else.

Skidmore resigned as Conservative whip in January after resigning as an MP. He fears that his former party has lost its bearings on this issue. We have now decided to follow a kind of nihilistic and nationalist mirage of our past to which we cannot return.

What we're seeing now are obviously the final days of a party that is in danger of losing power, struggling, trying to scrape the bottom of the barrel with divisive messages that are more about what they're against. only on what he defends. For.

Sometimes they say: Yes, we have the best universities in the world. Well, you are about to destabilize the best universities in the world with your policies. So either you think we have some of the best universities in the world and you want to support that ecosystem, or you want to harm it. Which side are you on?

For Mark Corver, a data analyst who advises universities, high inflation and the government's freeze on domestic tuition fees have created financial difficulties for universities that will worsen if international students stay away.

Corver said the government was often skeptical of universities' complaints about their funding. However, this in itself does not prevent a funding crisis. And I think we're at that point now, he said.