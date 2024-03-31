Indonesia announces Pope will visit country in early September – Observer





Pope Francis will visit Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim country, at the beginning of September, the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs announced this Sunday. “After two years of waiting, Pope Francis will finally come to Indonesia. I think it will be a special gift for Catholics,” Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Religious Affairs, was quoted as saying on the ministry’s website. On Saturday, Qoumas said at an event in Central Java that “based on the letter sent by the Vatican and received by the Indonesian government, Pope Francis will be in Indonesia on September 3, 2024.” President Joko Widodo sent an invitation to the Pope in June 2022 to visit Indonesia and promote religious tolerance. According to the North American Pew Research Center, about 242 million Indonesians, or 87% of the population, are Muslims, while 29 million are Christians, including 8.5 million Catholics. PUB CONTINUE READING BELOW The Pontiff's visit to Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Indonesia was planned for September 2020, but had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In January, Papua New Guinea's foreign minister announced that the pope would visit the country in August, and that a visit to Timor-Leste was also planned. In Delhi, last March, it was announced that the Vatican had already sent the scenography of Pope Francis' visit to Timor-Leste and that an “advance team” from the Holy See would arrive in the country in June to prepare the visit of the pope. journey. pontiff. Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis has made 44 trips abroad, the most recent being to Marseille, in the south of France, in September 2023. For 2024, he announced a trip to Belgium and mentioned his intention to go to Argentina.

