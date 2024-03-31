Istanbul wins top prize as Turkey votes in local polls





This election is taking place in a context of galloping inflation and massive devaluation.

ISTANBUL: Turks voted in municipal elections on Sunday, with their eyes on Istanbul, the national jewel that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to wrest from the opposition. The election is taking place in a context of galloping inflation and massive devaluation, where uncertainty weighs on many voters, AFP correspondents noted. Everyone is worried about everyday life, said Guler Kaya at a polling station in Istanbul. The crisis is engulfing the middle class, we have had to change all our habits, says the 43-year-old. If Erdogan wins, the situation will be even worse, she added. In the capital Ankara, Meliha Sonmez issued a warning as she prepared to vote: this election is not just municipal. If Erdogan loses the election, he will be weakened, said this retiree in her sixties who lost 32 relatives during the devastating earthquake of February 2023 in Hatay. Erdogan may not be running in the municipal elections, but he has dominated the campaign. His path to power in Turkey began in Istanbul when he was elected mayor of the legendary city straddling Europe and Asia in 1994. His allies held the city until five years ago, when 'Ekrem Imamoglu, of the secular Republican People's Party (CHP), took control. As soon as Erdogan was re-elected president last May, he has held the post since 2014 and launched the battle to win back the city of 16 million people. Istanbul is the jewel, the treasure and the apple of our country's eye, the 70-year-old leader said at a recent rally in the city. Whoever wins Istanbul will win Turkey, Erman Bakirci, a pollster at Konda Research and Consultancy, recalled Erdogan once saying. Emotional day After voting with his wife and two sons in Istanbul around noon on Sunday, Imamoglu applauded while chanting Everything will be fine, his 2019 election slogan. I hope that… the will of the ballot boxes will be expressed without harming anyone, whatever the result, whatever our citizens voted for, Imamoglu said in the garden of a school polling station. Today is an emotional day for me, he said, adding that he was trying to ensure equality without prioritizing partisanship. We are doing our best to ensure that young people, women and mothers have the best life possible, he said. Armed clashes were reported in a village in southeastern Turkey, with a Kurdish majority, leaving one dead and 12 injured, a local official told AFP. More than a mayoral race The Turkish president has nominated former Environment Minister Murat Kurum as his candidate for mayor of Istanbul. The 2019 vote was controversially canceled, but Imamoglu won the re-vote by an even larger margin, making him an instant hero for Turkey's notoriously divided opposition and a formidable foe of Erdogan. If Imamoglu manages to retain the Istanbul mayor's seat, he will likely be the ruling party's main challenger in the next presidential elections, scheduled for 2028. The elections are taking place with inflation of 67 percent and a massive devaluation of the lira, which went from 19 to the dollar to 31 to the dollar in one year. Analysts believe this could work in favor of the opposition. Erdogan has devoted all his energy to campaigning for his candidate, repeatedly saying at rallies that Imamoglu, whose name he never mentions, is a part-time mayor consumed by presidential ambitions. Imamoglu focused his campaign on local issues and defended his achievements in office. Every vote you give to the CHP will mean more subways, daycare centers, green spaces, social benefits and investments, he promised before the vote. A fractured opposition Some 61 million voters choose the mayors of Turkey's 81 provinces, as well as members of provincial councils and other local officials. The opposition has become divided in the run-up to the elections, unlike the local elections five years ago. This time, the main opposition party, the social-democrat CHP, failed to rally support behind a single candidate. Polling stations opened at 04:00 GMT in the east of the country and were due to close at 14:00 GMT in the west, including Istanbul. The first estimates should be published Sunday evening. AFP

