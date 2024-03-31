Indian opposition unites around pre-election arrest, blames PM Modi | The powerful 790 KFGO





By Rupam Jain and Shivangi Acharya NEW DELHI (Reuters) India's opposition parties united on Sunday to protest the arrest of a prominent leader weeks before national elections, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party of rigging the vote and harass them with large tax demands. Narendra Modi is trying to rig matches in this election, Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in New Delhi as crowds chanted Shame! Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a staunch critic of Modi, anti-corruption campaigner and high-profile leader of India's 27-member opposition bloc, was arrested on March 21 for alleged corruption in connection with the granting of alcohol licenses, less than a month before voting begins. in a general election widely expected to consolidate Modi's mandate with a rare third term. The Kejriwals Aam Aadmi Party claims that the case is fabricated and politically motivated. The Modis government and its Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deny political interference and say law enforcement is doing their job. If the BJP wins these rigged elections and changes the constitution, it will set the country on fire, said Gandhi, whose party has ruled India for more than two-thirds of the time since independence in 1947 but has struggled since Modi came to power. a decade ago. This is no ordinary election. This election is about saving the country, protecting our constitution. Sharing the stage with Gandhi at the popular Ramlila Maidan rally site were opposition leaders, including regional party leaders who overcame differences over which party would contest which seats. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told a press conference that the opposition rally, attended by thousands of people, was aimed at hiding their corrupt acts. Congress, in addition to fighting arrests and searches carried out by India's financial crime agency, says it is facing tax terrorism due to the government's large tax demands and the freezing of some of its bank accounts, which he describes as attempts to financially cripple the party. Critics say Modi and his party have used investigative agencies and tax authorities as weapons to eliminate political opponents and reduce the chances of fair elections, a charge the BJP denies. This fascism will not work in India, Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal said at the rally. We will fight and we will win. (Reporting by Rupam Jain and Shivangi Acharya in New Delhi; editing by William Mallard)

