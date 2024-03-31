PM Modi to attend RBI's 90th anniversary celebrations tomorrow, recognizing its strong foundations

There are not many institutions in India that have a history of 90 years and still survive and thrive.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is one such institution which enters its 90th year tomorrow (April 1, 2024). To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is flying to Mumbai to attend the event at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Mumbai.

Established on April 1, 1934, the history of the RBI dates back to 1925, when the Royal Commission on Indian Currency and Finance recommended the establishment of the RBI to maintain monetary stability in the country. The RBI began operations on April 1, 1935, with Sir Osborne Smith as its first governor, responsible for functions such as currency issuance, banking services for banks and government, and the development of rural cooperatives and credit agricultural. Smith's tenure lasted until June 1937. This was the year when the central office of the Reserve Bank was also transferred from Calcutta to Mumbai.

In its nine decades of history, the RBI has seen twenty-six governors, with Shaktikanta Das as the current governor, whose tenure began in October 2021. The previous governors were mostly outsiders, bureaucrats and also economists like IG Patel, Manmohan Singh, C Rangarajan, Bimal Jalan, Raghuram Rajan, Urjit Patel etc. M Narasimham was in fact the first senior RBI officer to reach the governorship.

Over the years, the role of the RBI has expanded to cover monetary management, regulation and supervision of the financial system, foreign exchange management, issuance of currencies, regulation and supervision of payment systems and regulation, as well as development roles.

Let us look at the significant achievements of the RBI as an independent institution.

The balance sheet size of the Reserve Banks currently stands at Rs 63 lakh crore as on March 31, 2023. To put things in perspective, the RBI's balance sheet size is larger than the government's annual budget, which is around 47 lakh. million. The RBI's balance sheet is a result of the various roles it plays, from banker to government, currency issuer, maintaining price stability (inflation) and foreign exchange management. These operations result in the creation of money as demand in the economy increases, the outflow and inflow of rupee resources to contain inflation by reducing the money supply, and also to protect the value of currency exchange by selling dollars in the event of a sudden depreciation, resulting in rupee resources being returned to the central bank. The strong balance sheet actually helped the RBI provide liquidity support post-Covid, injecting $227 billion, or almost 9% of GDP.

India's foreign exchange reserves currently stand at a staggering $642 billion, making it the fourth highest in the world after China, Japan and Switzerland. These foreign exchange reserves play a crucial role in supporting the stability of the value of the rupee. This level of foreign exchange reserves is sufficient to cover 10 to 12 months of import bills. In the early 1990s, India's reserves could only cover five weeks of imports, leading to a balance of payments crisis when the country needed foreign currency to pay its import bills. Since then, India has implemented a policy to gradually build up adequate foreign exchange reserves. This strategy helped the country overcome global crises such as the 1997 East Asian Currency Crisis, the 2008 Lehman Brothers collapse and financial crisis, the 2013 taper tantrum, the COVID pandemic -19 and, more recently, the conflicts between Russia, Ukraine and Israel. Under Governor Das, the RBI pursued a more aggressive policy of building foreign exchange reserves. Strong foreign exchange reserves and monetary stability have boosted the confidence of foreign investors, especially those bringing foreign direct investment (FDI), foreign portfolio investment (FPI) and private capital into India.

The RBI's role in managing inflation or price stability has also evolved over the years. A flexible inflation targeting framework was established in 2016. For decades, the RBI governor decided the direction of interest rates in the economy. The new system was implemented due to disagreements between the government and the RBI over interest rate movements in the early 2010s, during Duvvuri Subbarao's tenure as governor. The Congress-led UPA government insisted on interest rate cuts to support growth, while the RBI prioritized keeping inflation low. When the BJP-led NDA government came to power, Parliament mandated a six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), three members from the RBI and three nominated by the government. This is in line with global standards, as central banks around the world follow a committee approach. For example, the Federal Open Market Committee is made up of around a dozen members. The inflation target set for the MPC is 4 percent, with a lower band of 2 percent and an upper band of 6 percent. So far, the new framework is working effectively.

The RBI also plays a crucial role in regulating the financial services sector. Over the last decade, the RBI has implemented a number of initiatives aimed at reducing non-performing assets (NPAs) or NPAs hidden in the books of banks. While the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has played an important role, the RBI's proactive measures have also been instrumental. Currently, banks maintain a comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 15-16 per cent, with net NPAs below 1 per cent and return on assets (ROA) of 1.2 per cent. Additionally, the RBI serves as a lender of last resort during financial crises. In fact, the RBI intervened to save failed banks such as Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank. This also helped in recovering funds in cases like IL&FS, Reliance Capital and DHFL.

Over the past decade, the RBI has played an important role in promoting digital payments. Currently, UPI, which is an instant account-to-account transfer, handles a staggering 12 billion transactions per month, with the total value reaching 18.23 lakh crore in December alone. In terms of total retail payments, UPI has a 21% share of transaction value for FY 2022-23, while NEFT has 51% and paper transactions 11%. In just seven years, UPI has captured a fifth of the market share.

Over the next 5 years, UPI is poised to further erode the share of NEFT and paper check transactions. The scale of UPI transactions is such that it will soon threaten global payment networks. Visa handles 212 billion debit and credit transactions each year, followed by Mastercard with 170 billion transactions. UPI already represents 150 billion transactions per year. Over the next 2-3 years, India will surpass the combined transaction volume of Mastercard and Visa.