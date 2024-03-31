Trench Politics and Justice System – Pakistan Observer

WITH an unprecedented letter from six judges, Pakistan is entering trench politics where the battle lines are set, except for the PTI.

The party rejected the commission of inquiry and announced protests for the NRO to release its leader.

This is a continuation of an out-of-the-box presidential system, a sordid populist political strategy of loyalty to an individual instead of the constitution in the country's parliamentary system using the courts to avoid accountability . On May 9, Al-Qadir Trust, isolating Pakistan, holding the economy hostage and derailing democracy.

Here's how Pakistan can avoid trench politics to save democracy from dictatorship by remaining loyal to the constitution rather than the individual.

The PTI is using public mandate to hold the economy hostage for staging an NRO on May 9.

Biden has proposed a $6 trillion tax increase plan, but Trump is using the economy as immunity on January 6.

The American debt (34.

4T) increases by $1 trillion approximately every 100 days (March 1, 2024, CNBC).

The tax collection gap in Pakistan stands at 5 rupees.

8tr with Rs2.

9T of annual tax evasion in terms of sales tax (March 25, 2024, News).

There should be accountability, because an NRO would bring dictatorship at the expense of the state and its democratic institutions.

Imran mismanaged the figure which undermined Pakistan's foreign policy while FM remained loyal to an individual rather than the Constitution.

Trump's statements about abandoning NATO have raised fears of isolation of the Americas on the world stage.

The intelligence community has warned that he could be more radical in a second term (The prospect of a second Trump presidency has the intelligence community on edge, February 26, 2024, Politico).

On relations with America, former Australian prime minister issued warning about Trump's approach to world affairs (February 27, 2024, Newsweek).

Europe is also on the verge of facing Trump.

In Pakistan, common sense is a better way to maintain professional working relationships between the state and its democratic institutions without compromising the rule of law.

The forecast of the fall of the government in the next six months is part of the Local Project 2025 to return to power.

The PTI deserves to be held accountable for the lack of democracy in the party, as per the SC's judgment (There should be democracy in both parties and its governments, January 12, 2024, The Dawn).

Evil reference against SC justice.

Dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies for power.

De-notification of Punjab local government with 58,000 members.

Failure to participate in parliaments (PTI stole the 2024 general elections?

).

Party finance cases (Indias SC found electoral bonds unconstitutional, including dirty money) and mega-corruption (Pakistans Transparency ranks worse according to PTI, January 26, 2022, The Dawn).

In the United States, Republicans promise to replace civil servants with friends at the levers of power, loyal to an individual and not to the Constitution.

After the failure of January 6, Republicans have a clear plan to deconstruct the state, including the US departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Education, Commerce and the FBI (Project 2025).

Trump targeted top military leaders after General Milley pledged loyalty to the constitution rather than a wannabe dictator (US media including Politico, WP, WSJ and MSNBC).

The lack of checks and balances by civil servants has increased the cost of living by 40% (this is happening with exorbitant food prices, the Fifth Estate), the national debt and privatization.

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss blames the establishment for the failure of her government, arguing for a 10-year term despite significant economic losses.

Boris Johnson's Brexit maneuver was intended to give more power to Parliament, but it was illegally suspended following a ruling by the UK Supreme Court.

Across Europe, leaders are consolidating their power under populist cover, betraying democratic principles and neglecting the interests of the base.

The US Supreme Court has hijacked American democracy (July 11, 2023, The Guardian).

This is pushing American democracy toward dictatorship.

Trump uses Christian nationalism to win elections.

The House Speakers' worldview is the Bible.

Johnson considers separation of church and state to be a misnomer.

America faces a threat of biblical proportions: the rise of Christian nationalism (March 15, 2024, The Hill).

It impacts diversity, allows people from all backgrounds to coexist, maintains the unity of the country and ensures social mobility or the American dream.

Imran is likely to move closer to right-wing parties like Trump and other Western leaders to gain power.

There should be no place for politics in the justice system.

A new documentary McConnell, the GOP and the Court traces how Senator McConnell radically reshaped the Supreme Court with a conservative majority and his decisions helped usher in an era of deep polarization in the United States and within the Republican Party (March 6, 2024, PBS).

Liz Cheney urged the U.S. Supreme Court to stop supporting Trump's delaying tactics on January 6 and hold him to account, which America witnessed (March 28, 2024, MSNBC).

There should be accountability for May 9 and the events surrounding it, as this was also seen by the entire country (Read the Constitution, Why Choose Pragmatism Over Textualism by Stephen Breyer).

The writer is a senior political analyst based in Islamabad.

