Thanks to the Minister of Agriculture for his contribution to the progress of Babylonian agriculture





PANGKALPINANG – Barely five months after being appointed by President Jokowi as Minister of Agriculture (Mentan), Andi Amran Sulaiman has made a lot of waves. Most recently, the son of Makassar, South Sulawesi province, successfully fought for an increase in the subsidized budgetary allocation of fertilizers for the country's farmers, amounting to 28 trillion. Thus, the total budget for subsidized fertilizers for farmers this year reached Rs 54 trillion. The success of Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman was appreciated by many parties, including Acting Governor of Bangka Belitung (Babel) Islands Safrizal ZA. According to Safrizal, with the increase in the budget for subsidized fertilizers to Rs54 trillion nationally, the allocation of subsidized fertilizers to farmers in Serumpun Sebalai State will also increase. “For this reason, I really appreciate the hard work of the Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Andi Amran Sulaiman. This is a clear proof that Mr. Amran really fights for farmers and at the same time contributes to advancing the “agriculture in Babel,” Safrizal said. For information, the subsidized fertilizer allocation for Bangka Belitung Islands Province in 2024 was previously only 2,933 tonnes. However, with the additional allocation from the Ministry of Agriculture, the amount of subsidized fertilizers for Bangka Belitung Islands Province increased to 5,869 tons, including 1,743 tons of urea, 4,074 tons of NPK and 52 tons of NPK-FK. “We will track the additional allocation of subsidized fertilizer by dividing it proportionally to districts and cities, in line with efforts to encourage the Spirit of Planting for the People of Babel or Spirit of Babel movement” , said Safrizal. Furthermore, Amran said that the additional allocation of subsidized fertilizer followed the results of various meetings and limited meetings with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and ministers, such as Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani. These meetings resulted in the official decision to allocate 9.55 million tonnes of fertilizer through letter No. S-297/MK.02.2024 from the Minister of Finance. Amran added that the volume of subsidized fertilizers in 2024 will include chemical and organic fertilizers for nine types of products, such as rice, corn, soybeans, chili peppers, onions, garlic, sugarcane, coffee and cocoa. “I hope that governors, regents and mayors will immediately prepare allocation plans by district and subdistrict in accordance with the data of the Definitive Group Needs Plan (e-RDKK) 2024,” he explained . Author: Public Relations of the Babel Agriculture and Food Security Service Source: Communications and Information Service Publisher: Budi Photographer: IKP field Read: 54 times

