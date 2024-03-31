Trump launches new attack on judge's daughter





Donald Trump has launched a new attack on the daughter of New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial over the former president's alleged secret payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

In an article published Saturday by Truth Social, Trump shared a link to a New York Post article about the judge's daughter, who consulted for Democratic campaigns, and wrote: “This is a disgrace to our legal system.” Judge Merchan should be immediately sanctioned and impeached, and this false “case”, maintained solely by the highly conflicted judge, should be completely dismissed immediately. The post included photos of Merchan's daughter. Rolling Stone has withheld her name because she is not involved in the matter.

Trump attacked the judge's daughter at least three other times last week. The judge issued a gag order Tuesday — hours after Trump attacked his daughter — barring the former president from discussing witnesses and others involved in the case. On Thursday, District Attorney Alan Bragg asked Judge Merchan to clarify whether the silence order applied to Trump's attacks on his daughter, and if not, he asked the judge to expand the order to include it as well as others.

Justice Merchan “should make it very clear that the [gag order] protects family members from the court, the district attorney and all others named in the order,” Bragg wrote in a letter filed Thursday and unsealed Friday, according to the Washington Post.

Bragg also asked the judge to “prevent [Trump] that his recent conduct is contumacious and order him to desist immediately” and to apply sanctions against Trump if he does not comply. Trump was fined last year for violating a hush order multiple times during his civil fraud trial. Tendency

“Maybe the judge is so hateful because his daughter makes money working to 'get Trump,' and when he rules against me over and over again, he makes his company, and her, more and more rich,” Trump wrote on Truth. Social earlier this week.

Trump's secret trial, the only one scheduled before the election, is scheduled to begin April 15.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-another-attack-judge-merchan-daughter-1234997020/

