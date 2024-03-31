Electoral bonds help trace source of funds: PM Narendra Modi





Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi justified the introduction of electoral bonds despite them being struck down by the Supreme Court, saying it helps in tracing the source of funding of political parties. In a interview has Thanthi TVowned by Daily Thanthi Group, PM Modi said, “People protesting against electoral bonds will soon regret it. Before 2014, there was no record of funds paid to political parties during elections. Thanks to electoral bonds, we can Now trace the source of funding. Nothing is perfect, imperfections can be corrected. Breaking his silence on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the AIADMK should regret withdrawing from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He also took shots at the AIADMK saying that only people who indulge in destroying late J Jayalalithaa's dreams should worry about severing ties with the BJP. The Prime Minister said he had good relations with late Jayalalithaa since 1995 and she was a pillar of his support when everyone was making fun of him during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. Our friendship was strong. If there is any regret, it should come from the AIADMK and not the BJP. Only those who commit sins by destroying Amma Jayalalithaa's dreams should regret it, not us, the Prime Minister added. Modi also spoke on a range of issues including Congress, DMK, national security and the growth of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. Maintaining that the BJP was working for Tamil Nadu even though it did not have a single municipal candidate, Modi praised state unit chief K Annamalai, saying he was attracting the youth. They see him and think that if money and corruption were the reasons for his behavior, then he could have joined the DMK. Annamalai chose the BJP not for personal reasons, but for national reasons. He works for the country and for Tamil Nadu, Modi added. Modi, while expressing his love for Tamil and Tamil Nadu, said he does not feel bad that the southern state has not trusted the BJP so far, and that he doesn't just work to win elections. Tamil Nadu has enormous potential which should not be wasted. If my aim was just to win the elections, I would not have worked for the development of the North East. I have visited the northeastern states more than all the former prime ministers put together, Modi added. (Published March 31, 2024, 6:10 p.m. EAST)

