Donald Trump attacks judge and calls for his immediate recusal





Donald Trump once again attacked the judge who placed him under silence before his secret trial in April.

In a message published on his Truth Social platform, the former president said that New York judge Juan Merchan “should be immediately sanctioned and impeached.”

The case is expected to be the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial when it begins April 15 as the presumptive Republican nominee campaigns to win back the White House.

The case centers on allegations that Trump falsely recorded payments made to Michael Cohen, then his lawyer, as legal fees when they were supposed to reimburse him for money paid to bury allegations of extramarital sex during the Trump's successful 2016 election campaign.

Donald Trump on March 28, 2024 in Massapequa, New York. Trump attacked the judge who silenced him before his secret trial. Donald Trump on March 28, 2024 in Massapequa, New York. Trump attacked the judge who silenced him before his secret trial. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records, a crime punishable by up to four years in prison. He denies any wrongdoing.

“This is a disgrace to our legal system,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Judge Merchan should be immediately sanctioned and impeached, and this false 'case,' fueled only by the highly conflicted judge, should be completely dismissed immediately – THERE IS NO CASE, THERE IS NO CRIME.”

He added that “all legal experts and academics universally agree that this is a case that should never have been brought.” THIS IS A POLITICAL WITCH HUNT AND ELECTION INTERFERER, LIKE ALL OTHER HOAXES, DIRECTED AND COORDINATED BY THE DOJ. AGAINST THE POLITICAL OPPONENT OF THE TWISTED JOE BIDEN IN ORDER TO HELP GET RE-ELECTED THE WORST PRESIDENT IN UNITED STATES HISTORY! »

Newsweek reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment via email. Merchan was contacted for comment via an email to a spokesperson for the New York State court system.

In recent days, Trump has repeatedly attacked Merchan and his daughter, Loren Merchan, whose firm worked on the campaigns of President Joe Biden and other Democrats.

He claimed Merchan's daughter had recently posted a photo on social media depicting her “obvious aim” to see him jailed.

The account on X, formerly Twitter, that Trump was referring to no longer belongs to Loren Merchan and appears to have been taken over by someone else after she deleted it last year, a spokesperson said of the New York State court system.

The account “is not linked to her email address and she has not posted messages under that handle since she deleted the account,” court spokesman Al Baker said in a statement. communicated. “It's more about the reconstitution, last April, and the manipulation of an account that she abandoned a long time ago.”

This comes after Juan Merchan imposed a gag order in the case on Tuesday, barring Trump from publicly commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in the trial.

This does not prohibit comments about Juan Merchan or his family, nor criticism of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is prosecuting Trump.

Merchan granted Bragg's request for silence, citing Trump's history of “threatening, inflammatory and disparaging” remarks toward people involved in his various legal affairs.

