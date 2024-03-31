The four scenarios that could force Rishi Sunak to resign before the election

Pressure is increasing within his own party on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, amid fears that the Conservatives will be wiped out in local and general elections.

Conservative MPs are reportedly considering replacing Mr Sunak with his former leadership rival, Penny Mordaunt, in the run-up to the general election, which is expected to take place this year.

With a recent poll suggesting the Conservatives could be left with fewer than 100 MPs after the election, there are a number of scenarios in which Mr Sunak could be removed as Prime Minister before the election is held.

The king blocks the general elections

Although Charles cannot directly call a general election, in constitutional terms he can authorize the Prime Minister to dissolve Parliament for an election when he requests it.

Under the Lascelles Principles set out in 1950 by then-Chancellor Alan Lascelles, the monarch has the right to be consulted by the Prime Minister on key decisions such as calling a general election.

These principles also set out three scenarios in which the monarch could refuse the Prime Minister's request for a general election.

The first is whether Parliament is still vital, viable and capable of doing its job. A possible scenario that could be covered by this principle would be where an election had recently taken place, which would mean that the Prime Minister could not call another one in the hope of achieving a better result.

The second is whether a general election would be detrimental to the national economy, for example in the event of a continuing major financial crisis or whether the timing of the election could impact the economy.

The third is if the monarch could count on another prime minister capable of governing for a reasonable period with a sufficient majority in the House of Commons.

In other words, the king could refuse a general election if there is another party leader, another party or a coalition of parties ready and able to govern if the current administration has lost the support of the Commons.

Given that the UK is currently nearing the end of the five-year limit for a parliamentary term, it is extremely unlikely that the King will block a general election.

But it is still possible that the monarch will refuse the proposed timetable for the elections if there are real concerns about the date proposed by the Prime Minister.

If this happens, the Prime Minister would most likely face a vote of no confidence in the House of Commons, which he would lose or which would prompt him to resign.

The king has the power to block a general election, which could lead to the ouster of Rishi Sunak as prime minister (Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak faces leadership challenge

Under current party rules, a challenge to Rishi Sunak's leadership could be triggered if 15 per cent of Conservative MPs write to the chairman of the 1922 Committee to express their lack of confidence in the Prime Minister.

Conservative MPs can then vote by secret ballot for or against the prime minister, with only a simple majority required for victory for either side.

If the prime minister loses the race, a leadership election begins, in which the deposed leader cannot stand. If they win and remain in office, a new competition cannot be triggered for a year.

The most recent vote of no confidence took place in 2022, just weeks before Boris Johnson was forced to resign as Prime Minister. He won the contest with the support of 59 percent of Conservative MPs.

Margaret Thatcher also faced two leadership challenges in her final year as prime minister, but those elections were held under different party rules.

The first, organized by backbencher Sir Anthony Meyer in December 1989, was won by Thatcher, who received 314 votes to 33.

In November 1990, a second challenge was launched by Michael Heseltine. She received 204 votes to 152 in the first round, but failed to obtain the 15 percent majority required for victory.

A second round of voting was due to take place, but Thatcher resigned before this could take place.

Rishi Sunak faces vote of no confidence in the House of Commons

An expected rule of the Commons is that the government must have the confidence of the majority of the House in order to govern.

In the event of dissatisfaction with the current administration, a motion of confidence can be proposed and voted on by all MPs, regardless of the party they represent.

No-confidence motions can also take place on legislation that the government of the day has indicated is a matter of confidence or on key pieces of legislation such as the Budget or the Kings Speech.

When a specific motion is tabled in the Commons, it is usually put forward by the main opposition party of the day, and MPs can then debate the issue before voting.

Labor could therefore table a motion of no confidence if it had a specific problem with Mr Sunak's administration, such as his handling of a legislative area or his conduct in government.

The last time a government was defeated in this way was in 1979, when the Labor Party under Prime Minister Jim Callaghan lost a vote of confidence in the House of Commons. In this case, the vote led to the calling of a general election. However, it is also possible that a vote of no confidence could lead to a change of administration, with another party taking power.

Rishi Sunak is forced to resign

Historically, prime ministers have resigned for a variety of reasons ranging from backlash following a scandal, loss of control of their party, or health-related reasons.

2022 saw two prime ministerial resignations, with Boris Johnson forced to resign over his handling of the Partygate scandal and Liz Truss ousted amid backlash over her controversial mini-budget.

Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair announced he would resign amid continuing backlash against his government's handling of the Iraq war, while Margaret Thatcher's resignation was prompted by the controversial poll tax and opposition to his Eurosceptic views.

Many scenarios could force Rishi Sunak to choose to leave Downing Street on his own, but the trigger point is likely to be widespread rebellion and criticism within his party.

Tory conspiracists have already indicated that Mr Sunak could face a difficult month following the May 2 local elections, which are expected to be particularly damaging for the Conservative Party.

The rebels are reportedly considering putting pressure on the prime minister, which some say could lead to his resignation.

It is also possible that, to avoid a leadership contest, Rishi Sunak will opt for a summer election rather than stand down.