'Palpable despair': Congress hits back at PM Modi for 'raking up' Katchatheevu issue | News from India







With the issue having resonance in Tamil Nadu, where fishermen often bear the brunt of Lankan actions against their alleged intrusion into its waters, the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge responded by asking why the government had not acted to retake the island during its 10 years in power and called Modi's attack election-eve desperation.

Kharge accused the Prime Minister of displaying his desperation by raising the “sensitive issue” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He also criticized the prime minister for giving what he called a “clean slate” to China following the Galwan Valley Tragedy where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

“You suddenly became aware of the problems of territorial integrity and national security in your 10th year of mismanagement. Maybe the elections are the trigger. Your desperation is palpable,” Kharge said in a tweet.

Kharge pointed out that Katchatheevu Island was handed over to Sri Lanka in a friendly agreement in 1974, similar to India's gesture towards Bangladesh with the exchange of border enclaves.

He highlighted the inconsistency of Modi's sudden emphasis on territorial integrity and national security after a decade in power, suggesting political motivations behind these actions.

Quoting Prime Minister Modi's own words from 2015 regarding the land border agreement with Bangladesh, Kharge highlighted the importance of such agreements in fostering friendly relations between nations. He drew parallels between the Katchatheevu Accord and other historic initiatives taken by Indian leaders to maintain the country's unity and territorial integrity. "On the eve of elections in Tamil Nadu, you raise this sensitive issue, but your own government's attorney general, Mukul Rohtagi, told the Supreme Court in 2014: "Katchateevu went to Sri Lanka under an agreement in 1974. How can it be taken up today? If you want Katchatheevu back, you will have to go to war to get it back," Kharge said.

“Gandhi ji, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel ji, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi – all our beloved leaders lived and died for the unity of India and our territorial integrity. Sardar Patel played a vital role in the “unification of 600 princely states. In contrast, you, Prime Minister Modi gave a clean chit to China, after 20 brave hearts made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley,” he said. Kharge also raised questions about the Modi government's foreign policy handling, particularly regarding neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. He criticized the government for what he described as foreign policy failures that led Pakistan to purchase weapons from Russia, highlighting concerns over India's strategic relations in the region.

“What is not a revelation and a surprise is how you have raised the level of belligerence of even otherwise friendly neighbors like Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives! This is the first time in history that Pakistan is buying arms from Russia, due to your failure in foreign policy,” Kharge said.

“It was the Congress which, despite severe constraints, kept the issue of Tibetan sovereignty alive, only to be summarily squandered by a predecessor Prime Minister of your party,” the Congress president added.

“Revealing and surprising”

PM Modi had availed himself of a report – based on an RTI response Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai received on the then Indira Gandhi government's decision in 1974 to cede the territory from the Palk Strait to the neighboring country – to target the Congress, an ally of the ruling DMK.

“Revealing and surprising! New facts reveal how the Congress betrayed Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds: we can never trust the Congress,” he said on X, sharing the report.

Modi added, “Weakening the unity, integrity and interests of India has been the way of working of the Congress for the last 75 years and it continues. »

He later raised the issue during his rally in Meerut and linked the issue of capture of Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of their boats by Lankan forces to the island treaty.

(With contribution from agencies)

