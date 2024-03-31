Politics
Initial results show Turkish opposition ready to retain key cities in local elections
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey's main opposition party appeared poised to maintain its control over key cities in Sunday's local elections, preliminary results showed, deeply irking President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had objective of regaining control of these urban areas. .
With about 40 percent of ballots counted, incumbent Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP) was in the lead in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city and economic hub, according to public broadcaster TRT. Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital Ankara, also appears set to retain his seat by a wide margin, according to the results.
The CHP appears to be leading in 36 of Turkey's 81 provinces, according to preliminary results reported by TRT.
The vote was seen as a barometer of the popularity of President Erdogan, who was seeking to regain control of key urban areas he lost to the opposition in elections five years ago. The CHP's victory in Ankara and Istanbul in 2019 shattered Erdogan's aura of invincibility.
WATCH: Erdogan says he trusts Russia as much as I trust the West
The 70-year-old Turkish president's main battleground was Istanbul, a city of 16 million where he was born and raised and where he began his political career as mayor in 1994.
Analysts said a strong performance by the ruling Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP) would likely strengthen its resolve to usher in a new constitution that would reflect its conservative values and allow it to govern independently. beyond 2028, when his current mandate ends.
For the opposition divided and demoralized after its defeat in last year's presidential and parliamentary elections, retaining Istanbul and Ankara would be a huge boost and help remobilize its supporters.
Some 61 million people, including more than a million new voters, were eligible to vote for all metropolitan municipalities, city and district mayors as well as neighborhood administrations.
The turnout was around 76 percent, according to the state-run Anadolu agency.
Some 594,000 security officers were on duty across the country to ensure the vote went smoothly. However, one person was killed and eleven others injured in the city of Diyarbakir, where a conflict over the election of a district administrator escalated, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. At least six people were also injured in the fighting that broke out in the neighboring province of Sanliurfa.
According to the data we obtained, it seems that our citizens trust us, and their trust in us has paid off, Imamoglu said of the first results.
Imamoglu won around 50 percent of the vote in Istanbul while AKP candidate Murat Kurum, a former minister of urbanization and environment, received 41 percent, according to TRT. Polls had indicated a close race between the two.
Imamoglu, a popular figure touted as a possible future challenger to Erdogan, ran without the support of some of the parties that helped him win in 2019.
The pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party and the nationalist IYI party both fielded their own candidates in the race.
An alliance of six opposition parties led by the CHP disintegrated after failing to oust Erdogan in last year's elections, unable to capitalize on the economic crisis and the government's poor initial response to the earthquake. last year's devastating land disaster that killed more than 53,000 people.
WATCH: Turkish president faces scrutiny after earthquake over building standards
Hamish Kinnear, senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft, said if Imamoglu holds on to Istanbul, he will be well placed to unify the divided opposition and launch a bid for the presidency in 2028.
Meanwhile, a new conservative religious party, the New Welfare Party, or YRP, appears to have attracted votes from AKP supporters disillusioned with the government's handling of the economy. Many people are struggling to afford basic goods amid soaring inflation.
In Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast, the DEM party was on course to win many municipalities, but it was unclear whether it would be allowed to keep them. In previous years, Erdogan's government removed pro-Kurdish elected mayors over alleged ties to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed administrators.
Erdogan, who has presided over Turkey for more than two decades as prime minister since 2003 and president since 2014, is pushing for a new constitution that would put family values at the forefront. He does not have enough votes to adopt a new constitution now, but a good showing could allow him to woo some conservative, nationalist or Islamic lawmakers from the opposition camp to secure the necessary two-thirds majority.
Kiper reported from Bodrum, Turkey.
