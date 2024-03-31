Politics
No system is perfect, gaps can be improved
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rejected the suggestion that the issuance of electoral bonds had caused a setback to his government, saying no system was perfect and any shortcomings could be improved.
He also said that those who “dance” on this issue will repent.
“Tell me, what have we done that I consider this a setback? I firmly believe that those who dance about it (the details of the affair) and are proud of it will repent,” he said to Thanthi TV in an interview when asked if the details of the election bond caused a setback for the ruling BJP.
The Prime Minister declared that it was thanks to the system of electoral guarantees put in place by his government that the sources of financing and their beneficiaries could be discovered.
If a lead is available today, it is thanks to the presence of obligations, he explained, asking if an agency could provide information on the sources of financing and their beneficiaries for the elections before 2014 , the year he came to power.
“No system is perfect. There may be flaws that could be improved,” he said.
Opposition parties cited the revelations following the Supreme Court order, which made all information relating to electoral bonds public while calling the practice of anonymous financing unconstitutional, to attack the government.
Many companies under criminal investigation have proven to be big buyers of these bonds.
In the interview, Prime Minister Modi asserted that one should not see politics in everything he does, asserting that he works for the country and Tamil Nadu is his great strength.
If votes were his main concern, he would not have done much for the northeastern states, the prime minister said, pointing out that his government's ministers have visited the region more than 150 times and he himself has been there more times than any other prime minister. the ministers together did it.
“Just because I am a politician, it does not mean that I work only to win elections. Tamil Nadu has enormous potential which should not be wasted,” he said.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance connects different sections of society and represents the aspirations of the people, he said, adding that the votes it receives in Tamil Nadu will not be anti-DMK but pro-BJP .
He said: “People have witnessed the work we have done over the last 10 years. Tamil Nadu has decided that this time it will be BJP-NDA. The BJP worked for Tamil Nadu even though there was not a single municipal candidate, he said.
PM Modi also praised Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, saying he was attracting the youth. They believe that if money and corruption were his motives, then he could have joined the DMK, the Prime Minister said.
“Viksit Bharat means that every corner of the country should be a beneficiary of development. I believe Tamil Nadu has the potential to become the driving force behind our dream of a Viksit Bharat,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi lamented the politicization of the Tamil language, an attack on opposition parties which have often accused the BJP of undermining regional languages, and said as the state's cuisine becomes is globalized, its dialect should be promoted in the same way.
“The politicization of the Tamil language has been detrimental not only to Tamil Nadu but also to the country,” he said.
