Easter messages from Donald Trump and Joe Biden





Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden took to social media to celebrate Easter, sending different messages to their supporters.

The Christian holiday, which usually falls between March 22 and April 25 each year, is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon on or after the spring equinox.

Trump and Biden, who will almost certainly face each other in November's presidential elections, posted different messages on different platforms to mark the day.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the Democratic president said: “To all those gathering today in churches and homes around the world: Happy Easter.

“May God bless you and keep you.”

Guests participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 10, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Earlier, the president issued a longer statement from the White House, sending goodwill to those celebrating Easter Sunday.

Trump, for his part, posted a message on his Truth Social platform to his supporters that simply read: “HAPPY EASTER!”

Later Sunday, Trump issued another message about Easter.

“Happy Easter to everyone, including the crooked and corrupt prosecutors and judges who are doing everything possible to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, and putting me in prison, including the many people I completely and utterly despise. totally because they want to destroy America, A NOW FAILING NATION,” he wrote.

Trump then called out his prosecutors by name, mentioning Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He blasted every prosecutor and criticized Biden, calling the president “CROOKED.” The former president concluded his message by wishing again: “HAPPY EASTER TO EVERYONE!”

His first post of the day on the platform was a criticism of Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, who announced his intention to resign from Congress earlier this month. “Never forget our cowards and our weak!” Trump wrote. “Such a shame.”

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump and Biden via email for comment on this story.

Easter celebrations have not been without controversy this year. Conservative politicians criticized Biden for 'banning' religious symbols at an Easter event.

An invitation from the American Egg Board asked children of National Guard families to submit artwork to appear at an event titled “Celebrating National Guard Families” as part of the Egg Roll Annual Easter which takes place Monday at the White House.

The Easter egg roll dates back to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes announced that children were allowed to roll Easter eggs at the White House after Congress made such activities illegal on the U.S. Capitol grounds in 1876.

Biden sparked fury from conservatives on social media Saturday after proclaiming Sunday, March 31, which happens to be Easter this year, Transgender Day of Visibility.

International Transgender Day of Visibility was established on March 31, 2009 and has continued to be celebrated every March 31 for over a decade. This day aims to not only honor transgender people, but also to raise awareness of the discrimination they continue to face.

In response to the criticism, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Newsweek via email Saturday afternoon: “As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and respect for the dignity and freedoms of every American. it is no surprise that politicians seek to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political gain or profit.

Updated: 3/31/24, 3:14 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with an additional Easter message from Trump.

