Over the past eight years, there has been a growing bipartisan effort in Washington to rethink trade and economic dependencies on any single nation, particularly the People's Republic of China.

Industrial policies supporting supply chain diversification have found support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. Policies such as CHIPS and Science Actwhich works to secure semiconductor supply chains, and to Inflation Reduction Act supporting the reshoring, offshoring and friendly offshoring of critical and advanced technology supply chains.

Although these policies are motivated by national security concerns, frustrations over the disappearance of good-paying manufacturing jobs are not new. People in the Midwest and other parts of Central America have made this clear since the war began. protests to reject the Trans-Pacific Partnership in the Obama administration.

Interestingly, while there is a concerted effort to shift supply chains for semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries, and even solar panel manufacturing, little effort is being made to reduce reliance on respect for China for common products sold in supermarkets. Although Washington has positioned partners such as India and Vietnam on supply chains for products sold by major retailers such as Walmart, Amazon and others, supply chains have not significantly shifted out of China.

Dependence on China is increasingly becoming a matter of fait accompli. In this context, the Federal Reserve's proposal to Regulation II, which would cut by nearly 30% the authorized interchange fees, or “swipes,” that financial institutions can charge retailers for debit card payments, does not demonstrate Washington's commitment to Central America . On the contrary, it shows the disconnection from the realities of communities, in this case from family stores.

Even if large stores could gain up to 2 billion dollars With the proposed rule change, banks large and small, and especially small ones, will be severely impacted. Interchange fees are charged between banks to process debit and credit card transactions. Retailers pay a fee every time they process a debit or credit card transaction. Any increase in fees affects small retailers and benefits large retailers.

While the Biden administration has prioritized securing supply chains and improving their resilience in advanced and critical technologies, the status quo prevails in other sectors.

Earlier this year, the American Bankers Association and 50 state bankers' associations sent a letter at the Federal Reserve declaring they are “strongly opposed to the Federal Reserve’s misguided proposal to reduce the cap on regulated exchanges under Regulation II.” He requested the withdrawal of the proposal “pending a rigorous study of [its] the cumulative tsunami impacts and impacts of newly finalized and pending regulations from banking agencies”

Reshoring, Nearshoring, and Friendshoring have been adopted to strengthen U.S. supply chains and strengthen national security protections, particularly against acts of economic coercion. A similar approach is needed for everyday goods, one that prioritizes American communities over large retailers.

In this case, the proposed regulations could only negatively impact U.S. banks, large and small, and therefore impose a high price on the consumer in the form of maintenance and other fees.

Going forward, the United States should prioritize Central American concerns and not just the shareholder value of U.S. companies. Following last week's meeting Between American business leaders and Xi Jinping, it is clear that the interests of Wall Street, big business and Washington do not necessarily converge. The interests of Central America and those of big business do not converge either.

In America's noisy democracy, popular movements can bring down governments, especially during elections. As November approaches, policymakers must be mindful of the concerns of the electorate versus those of business and commercial interests to achieve any success. Thawing relations with China, holding bilateral dialogues and doing the bidding of business leaders singing Xi's praises does not bode well for lawmakers seeking re-election in Washington.

Regulation II is a throwback to neoliberal policies prioritizing corporate interests. Bringing economic and trade policymaking back to the pre-Trump era in an election year may not be what the doctor ordered.

Akhil Ramesh is Director of the India Program and Economic Governance Initiative at the Pacific Forum. Follow him on Twitter: Akhil_oldsoul.